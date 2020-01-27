Honda backs Ivanka initiative to expand U.S. job training

by WorldTribune Staff, January 27, 2020

Honda Motor Co. announced on Tuesday it is joining an initiative led by White House adviser Ivanka Trump aimed at boosting U.S. job training opportunities.

Honda, the third largest Japanese automaker, said it will provide expanded job training opportunities to 50,000 workers in Ohio by 2025.

Honda reccently announced it had built its 20 millionth automobile since launching production in 1982 in Marysville, Ohio

Ivanka Trump said companies who are taking part in the initiative “have pledged to ensure the continued success and growth of the American workforce.”

She added Honda’s announcement “means that 50,000 people will now have the key skill sets needed to contribute to the jobs of tomorrow.”

Honda joins more than 400 companies which have agreed to offer education and training opportunities for U.S. students and workers. Other major companies who have signed on to the initiative include Google, Toyota, American Airlines, Apple and General Motors.

Honda employs about 15,000 people in Ohio. Nearly two-thirds of all Honda automobiles sold in the United States last year were made in America.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe “has emphasized the significant U.S. investments and employment by Japanese automakers in an effort to head off potential punitive U.S. tariffs on imports of Japanese-made vehicles and parts,” Reuters noted in a Jan. 21 report.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us: