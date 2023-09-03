Hoax perpetrated by Canada’s Left, media led to 81 Christian churches being burned

by WorldTribune Staff, September 3, 2023

Leftists activists claimed that there were “mass graves” of indigenous children at residential schools across Canada.

After the media picked up on it, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau even appeared for a photo op at one of the alleged grave sites, arsonists burned down at least 81 Christian churches in the country.

Now, after two years of investigation and excavations of the alleged sites, no human remains were found.

It was apparently all a hoax.

“Was this story fact-checked before the media incited arsonists and unleashed them on churches? Absolutely not,” Revolver News noted. “After all, liberal democracy prioritizes emotion and violence over facts.”

This summer, Minegoziibe Anishinabe, a group of indigenous people also known as Pine Creek First Nation, excavated 14 sites in the basement of Our Lady of Seven Sorrows Catholic Church near the Pine Creek Residential School in Manitoba, the New York Post reported.

So-called “anomalies” that activists claimed were the remains of indigenous children were first detected using ground-penetrating radar. But on Aug. 18, Chief Derek Nepinak of remote Pine Creek Indian Reserve said no remains were found.

“I don’t like to use the word hoax because it’s too strong but there are also too many falsehoods circulating about this issue with no evidence,” Jacques Rouillard, a professor emeritus in the Department of History at the Université de Montréal, told the Post.

In May 2021, the leaders of the British Columbia First Nation Band Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc announced the discovery of what they said and media reported was a mass grave of more than 200 indigenous children detected via ground-penetrating radar at a residential school in British Columbia. The radar found “anomalies” in the soil but no proof of actual human remains.

It is now known that “the entire two-year saga was a massive hoax thanks to two major excavations that found no evidence of buried children,” Revolver News noted. “The sad truth is that crazed left-wing animals torched at least 81 Christian churches, all based on a left-wing media lie. Meanwhile, the government, led by Trudeau, gave their seal of approval for these arsons by sitting back and watching it all unfold without doing anything to stop it.”

Whoops! Remember Those “Unmarked Children Graves” that were “discovered” at a Catholic School in Manitoba? They were just rocks.

Like the rocks in the head of Trudeau? https://t.co/Mk4o4j2u1k pic.twitter.com/zFFoBxFGNX — Pro1stAmendment+ 🙏 ✝️ 💙 🇺🇸🩸🗡 (@Pro1stAmendment) August 25, 2023

In August 2021, Assembly of First Nations Grand Chief RoseAnne Archibald told the BBC that the residential school policy was “designed to kill, and we’re seeing proof of that …”

Within days of the BBC story, Trudeau paid a visit to one of the alleged grave sites and decreed, partly at the request of tribal leaders, that all flags on federal buildings fly at half-staff. The Canadian government and provincial authorities pledged about $320 million to fund more research and in December pledged another $40 billion involving First Nations child-welfare claim settlements that partially compensate some residential school attendees.

Pope Francis issued a formal apology on behalf of the Catholic Church, which ran many of the residential school facilities, and asked for God’s forgiveness.

The claim that hundreds or thousands of children are buried at the graves sites is not true, but that hasn’t stopped the Left from labeling those who point this out as “genocide deniers.”

“The evidence does not support the overall gruesome narrative put forward around the world for several years, a narrative for which verifiable evidence has been scarce, or non-existent,” James C. McCrae, a former attorney general for Manitoba, wrote in an essay published last year.

The U.S. knows all about leftist hoaxes and how the media amplify them. The U.S. also knows that those responsible are rarely held accountable.

So will those who perpetrated the hoax in Canada be held to account?

Not likely.

Tom Flanagan, a professor emeritus of political science at the University of Calgary, told the Post that he sees the issue as a “moral panic” similar to the hysteria over repressed memories and alleged Satanic cults in schools in the U.S. in the 1980s and ’90s.

“People believe things that are not true or improbable and they continue to believe it even when no evidence turns up,” Flanagan said. “People seem to double down on their conviction that something happened.”

Please Support Real Journalism

Hello! . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish