‘His punishment should be deportation’: Mother of NC man killed by illegal objects to sentence

by WorldTribune Staff, March 20, 2019

An illegal immigrant convicted of felony hit-and-run in a crash which decapitated a 27-year-old North Carolina man should be deported because “he doesn’t deserve to live in the land of the free,” the victim’s mother said.

Jamar Rashaun Beach was riding his motorcycle home from work in Raleigh last September when he collided with a van that failed to yield the right-of-way.

Beach, the father of a 2-year-old son, was killed on impact. The van’s driver, Neri Damian Cruz-Carmona, 26, fled the scene. Cruz-Carmona, from Mexico, is in the U.S. illegally.

The illegal immigrant pleaded guilty to felony hit-and-run causing serious injury or death, but prosecutors said they could not prove that he caused the accident or was driving while impaired even though they believe he did both.

A Wake County judge on March 15 imposed the maximum sentence of 20 to 33 months in prison. With credit for time served, Cruz-Carmona could be eligible for release in just 14 months.

Beach’s mother, Cameo Robinson, said on “Fox & Friends” on March 20 that the sentence is too lenient.

“Yes, it was an accident. However, Mr. Cruz-Carmona, he never stopped. He decapitated my son and then kept going with his body lodged in the side of the van,” Robinson said. “For me, that’s not an accident. That’s a choice at that point.”

During Cruz-Carmona’s hearing in Raleigh, Beach’s family “cringed when the defense attorney pleaded for leniency,” ABC11 WTVD reported.

“He was here, your honor, to try to make a better life for himself, to try to send money back to his family in Mexico, to work here,” attorney Woody Vann argued. “It’s a story that is repeated in this courtroom or on that street corner daily and in the newscasts daily.”

Robinson said that she was “going to encourage deportation, because he has no business here,” the WTVD report said. “Now that he’s committed this horrendous crime, he definitely doesn’t deserve to be in America. Because if he wanted to be in America he would have come legally.”

Robinson added that Cruz-Carmona will get “to go home with his two children. He goes home to his wife. My grandson, he doesn’t have a father.”

Check Out Geostrategy-Direct __________ Jump Start the U.S. Media

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments