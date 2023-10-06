Hillary Clinton raises specter of re-education camps for MAGA ‘cult members’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 6, 2023

The last time a Democrat called for sending perceived foes to detention centers was World War II, when President Franklin Roosevelt sent some 120,000 Japanese Americans to internment camps.

FDR, of course, won three presidential elections.

Now a Democrat who has lost two presidential elections has raised the specter of sending some 70-plus million Americans in for re-education.

Some may recall accounts of Vietnam’s use of this method as both a “means of revenge and as a sophisticated technique of repression and indoctrination” sometimes utilizing torture on hundreds of thousands of wrong-thinking Vietnamese who had not earlier opted to become “boat people.”

But chillingly, Clinton did not portray wrong-thinking Americans as political enemies but as misguided devotees misled by a cult leader.

Hillary Clinton said Thursday on CNN’s “Primetime” she believed there needed to be a “formal deprogramming of the cult members” who support former President Donald Trump.

Clinton said: “You saw the number of Republicans who voted along with Democrats to keep the government open, so there’s clearly a common sense, sane part of the Republican caucus in the House. But I think they are intimidated. They oftentimes, you know, say and do things which they know better than to say or do. It will require us defeating those most extreme measures and the people who promote them in order to try to get to some common ground where people can again work together.”

She continued: “That’s the way it used to be. I mean, we had very strong partisans in both parties in the past and we had very bitter battles over all kinds of things, gun control, and climate change, and the economy, and taxes. But there wasn’t this little tail of extremism wagging the dog of the Republican Party as it is today. And sadly, so many of those extremists, those MAGA extremists, take their marching orders from Donald Trump, who has no credibility left by any measure. He’s only in it for himself. He’s now defending himself in civil actions and criminal actions. When do they break with him? You know, because at some point, you know, maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members. But something needs to happen.”

Conservative commentator Jack Posobiec noted: “Biden delivers MAGA Extremism Speech. Newsweek reports FBI has set up secret task force targeting MAGA. Hillary calls for MAGA de-programming centers. Are you paying attention yet? Mao would be proud.”

Clinton added she believed “sadly,” that Trump “will still be the nominee and we have to defeat him and we have to defeat those who are the election deniers, as we did in 2020 and 2022, and we have to just be smarter about how we are trying to empower the right people inside the Republican Party.”

Hillary Clinton is pretty much talking about putting Trump voters on box cars and taking them to re-education camps. Dems today hardly conceal their Marxist leanings. Or it is Bolshevik.https://t.co/g20vnr99wA — Rowan Scarborough (@RoScarborough) October 6, 2023

Thomas Geraghty, CEO at Sangreal LLC, offered the following summation which seemingly made it past the Facebook censors:

The Political “Cults: MAGA vs DEM SOCIALISM

Hillary is running for President again. Not officially, but she’s taking odds that Biden won’t last through his campaign and her party will force him out. She may have a point. Hillary has been appearing more and more on TV and clearly something is up with her. Husband Bill has also come out of a dormant state and is making appearances, speeches etc. Like the sharks they are, they must smell blood in the water and so are circling Biden with a hungry look.

Both Biden and Hillary have identified the only method they see as being able to defeat Trump, and that is (in concert with the Fake News) to denounce the MAGA movement as: unacceptable, anti-American, fascist, racist, etc. The mantra does work and they only need a margin of voters to listen and ingest the fear mongering. The signal has been sent on this as to what must be done. They cannot win unless MAGA is cut down, isolated, made to be termed a curse, an object of loathing. This is why Hillary has labeled MAGA a cult.

The word ‘cult’ has a religious connotation and it’s a word I am very familiar with. All religions are “cults” – derived from L. cultus, from which the word “culture” derives, meaning to forster or encourage the growth of something. The word “cult” is thrown around when someone wants to dismiss a belief system they see as irregular or unusual. The word “religion” is then reserved for those cuits acknowledged as legitimate.

However forms of religion differ from forms of political ideology in that religious beliefs are intangible abstractions which cannot be proved or disproved. That’s where faith comes in. Political ideologies, by contrast, can have a history, a record of wins and loses. Their programs are applied to societies which must operate under their guiding principles. The health of those societies (or lack of health) shows the results, and therefore the worth, of those ideologies.

And here too we come to a matter of taste, or even faith. Some years ago the communist journalist Robert Scheer was being interviewed on Fake News. I watched this show, I think it was ABC’s Nightline with Ted Koppel. In a discussion of world affairs Scheer began to defend North Korea for their commitment the ideals he professed. North Korea is a country even the Fake News held as a terrible example of the Socialism they endorsed. This interview happened decades ago, and since that night Scheer become a non-person for Fake News. He was never seen on network television again.

What this incident shows is just how deranged Marxist can be. After the Soviet Union fell we saw incidents of old communists in Russia, advocating for a revival of Stalinist government. They carried pictures of Joe, lamenting Soviet glories past, longing for Stalin’s “wonderful” era of leadership to return. Old dreams die hard. In these instances the word Cult does very much describe Marxists. This is a “faith” as sure as Christianity is a faith.

However you may judge them, the great Socialist experiments are here to see. They are a matter of history and in the cases of: Communist China, North Korea, Cuba, and Venezuela and the like, we can evaluate them on their performance. unlike religions, whose philosophies tell us the afterlife, and or how the world with end, we can see right before our eyes what kind of societies these Marxist ideologies produce.

So can we evaluate the society that was produced by traditional American values, for which MAGA is hankering for a return, and the “New Deal” / :Great Society” American socialism which has brought us to this point. Hillary is in that camp which says Democrats have done it all very well. They we must continue to their version of Armageddon in which, as in the aforementioned examples, all wealth is confiscated and given to the government to oversee and manage for us. In this, those old Bolsheviks carrying pictures of Stalin, along with Hillary, are birds of a feather.

