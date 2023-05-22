Hilarious: Comedian explains how to get ahead in life with the CCP

by WorldTribune Staff, May 22, 2023

A Malaysian comedian who performs under the stage name “Uncle Roger” appeared in one of his recent stand-up performances to offer advice on how to get into communist China’s good graces.

When an audience member says he is from China, Uncle Roger responds [see below]: “Good country. [Rolling his eyes] Good country … we have to say that now, correct? All the phones listening.”

He then notes that his “social credit score” is “going up.”

Two audience members tell the comedian they are from Taiwan. He instantly responds by saying brightly: “Not a real country. I hope one day you rejoin the motherland. One China.”

He later begs the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) not to “make him disappear.”

“Uncle Roger about to get canceled,” he says.

Uncle Roger nailed it.

The 32-year-old comedian, whose real name is Nigel Ng, was banned by CCP censors from posting new content on his Weibo account for “violating relevant laws and regulations.”

The 32-year-old Ng, who lives in Great Britain, has more than 3 million followers on Instagram. He has gained online fame by creating videos in which he pokes fun at world-famous TV chefs, including Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay, for the way they cook Chinese specialties like egg-fried rice.

Ng’s Gordon Ramsay video alone has garnered 29 million views on YouTube, where he has nearly 8 million individual subscribers.

Ng’s new comedy special, portions of which have gotten him muzzled on Weibo, is set to premiere on June 4, which coincides with the 34th anniversary of China’s 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre of pro-democracy protesters.

Uncle Roger is hilarious. His accounts were banned in China for this comedy clip.pic.twitter.com/1sRxPhQgg2 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 22, 2023

