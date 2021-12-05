He’s RFK’s son and author of a runaway bestseller, but the media won’t say his name

by WorldTribune Staff, December 5, 2021

His publisher said: “We pitched Bobby Kennedy to all of the mainstream media outlets: television, newspapers, and none of those places have even asked to see a copy of the book. So they don’t care about the content, and they’re not trying to refute any of the claims.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reveals in his new book “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health” how a powerful cabal led by Fauci and Gates uses their control over Big Media, scientific journals, government agencies, and influential scientists and physicians to flood the American public with fearful propaganda about Covid-19

Big Media has instituted a blackout on the book even though it sits atop the Amazon and USA Today nonfiction bestseller lists and ranked fifth on The New York Times’ list of top-selling books.

“Not even the aura of the Kennedy name has tempted the mainstream media,” Valerie Richardson noted in a Dec. 2 report for The Washington Times.

Tony Lyons, president of the book’s publisher, Skyhorse Publishing, told The Washington Times: “I defy you to find a single case where the No. 1 bestselling book in America over a 16-day period has not been mentioned in one mainstream newspaper in the country.”

RFK Jr. reveals in the book that Fauci oversaw the “disastrous mismanagement” of the 2020 pandemic and has prioritized the pharmaceutical industry over public health.

“This book will show you that Tony Fauci does not do public health; he is a businessman, who has used his office to enrich his pharmaceutical partners and expand the reach of influence that has made him the most powerful — and despotic — doctor in human history,” Kennedy writes in the introduction.

Since the book was released, media have had plenty of opportunities to ask Fauci to comment on the book on the record, but there was no mention of the book in interviews of Fauci on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” CBS’s “Face the Nation” and ABC’s “This Week.”

“The question is, how can the bestselling book in America come out, claim that the No. 1 public [health] official has been corrupt over a long period of time, and that official can get on any TV show that he wants?” asked Lyons. “And the person claiming corruption suffers a total media blackout.”

“The Real Anthony Fauci” is available on Amazon, but Amazon has rejected advertising for the book on its platform, saying that the ad “contains content that is not allowed for advertising,” according to Skyhorse.

The publishing firm said it received the following message from Amazon: “Please remove any content related to political campaigns, elections, or political issues of public debate; that advocates for or against a politician or a political party; or that personally attacks a political figure.”

Twitter also rejected an ad over what it says is the book’s “political content,” while Facebook suspended the publisher’s advertising account after Skyhorse tried to promote the book. Skyhorse is appealing the suspension.

YouTube removed a book-signing video.

Lyons said all he wants for the book is a fair hearing:

“The current view is that you can’t question anything. And that sounds like fascism to me,” he said. “You have to be able to question and you have to be able to present data. That’s how you get better science.”

