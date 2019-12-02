Hero in 2017 London terror attack forced to take de-radicalization course for Islamaphobia

by WorldTribune Staff, December 2, 2019

A man who fought off terrorists who had killed eight people in the 2017 London Bridge attack has been placed on an anti-extremist watchlist and is being forced by UK authorities to take de-radicalization courses.

On June 3, 2017, Roy Larner ran out of a pub to stop three Islamic terrorists after they rammed a van through a crowd of people on London Bridge. Larner, who was stabbed several times while fighting the terrorists, was deemed a hero for his actions.

British authorities, however, have now placed Larner on the United Kingdom’s “Prevent” program, a watchlist for those deemed to have anti-Islamic tendencies, according to a report by UK media outlet The Sun.

Larner, 49, has been monitored by police and forced to take the de-radicalization courses because the authorities feared he was at risk for extremist behavior since they claim he had been contacted by individuals with ties to anti-Islamic groups.

“They treat me like a terrorist but I’m not political at all,” Larner told the Sun.

It is unclear how long Larner will remain on the “Prevent” program’s watchlist, the report said.

London Bridge was attacked by a terrorist again last week. The terrorist was stopped by heroic bystanders who used a narwhal tusk and a fire extinguisher to stop the attacker.

Larner claimed the men deserved an award for their actions, saying, “The heroes deserve a medal for rushing towards a man armed with knives and a suicide belt. They are acting for the greater good.”

He added, “I was only in the area an hour before yesterday’s attack, seeing some friends at the market. I feel lucky that I left when I did and not get caught up in it. I’m still struggling with flashbacks and need physiotherapy. The horror of yesterday’s events will likely make things worse.”

