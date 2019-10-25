Here’s my take on Romney’s make-over as never-Trumper messiah

Special to WorldTribune.com

Jeffrey T. Kuhner

Sen. Mitt Romney is a political traitor. The Utah Republican should be thrown out of the GOP.

The reason: He is now the leading Never Trumper in Congress, who is openly contemplating voting to impeach and remove President Trump from office.

He sees himself as a political Messiah, inspiring other Never Trump Senate Republicans to join Democrats in ousting the president. Romney’s goal is to help get the 67 votes necessary to convict Trump in a Senate trial after House Democrats impeach him.

In an interview with the far-left Atlantic magazine, Romney admitted he was “open” to impeachment. The self-avowed Mormon said he was repulsed and disgusted by Trump’s lack of “character” — especially, the $130,000 payoff to former porn star, Stormy Daniels. Pounding the pulpit, Romney pontificated that husbands have a duty to be faithful to their “wives and women.” The former 2012 GOP presidential nominee also excoriated Trump for his alleged other abuses — Russia collusion, the phone call with Ukraine’s leader, asking China to investigate Hunter Biden’s illicit activities, and the decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria, thereby abandoning our “ally” the Kurds.

Romney could not be clearer: Trump is a moral degenerate, who doesn’t deserve to be commander-in-chief. The Utah Republican’s attacks are being hailed by the liberal media.

Romney, age 72, confessed that he is now obsessed with his “legacy” — that impeachment has given him a golden opportunity to define his legacy for the history books. In other words, he wants to be known as the elder GOP statesman who helped bring down Trump’s presidency. He wants to be remembered as the quintessential RINO, the ultimate Never Trumper.

Romney is a Judas Republican. He is a bitter, petty, jealous and envious man, who cannot get over that Trump won in 2016, while Romney lost in 2012.

Had Mittens been one-tenth as tough on then-President Obama during the 2012 campaign as he is now on Trump, Romney would be in the White House today. He refused to confront Obama over numerous scandals — Fast and Furious, the IRS targeting of conservatives, Solyndra, NSA spying, Benghazi, the illegal (and criminal) war in Libya, the CIA’s covert operation to arm Al Qaida and ISIS in Syria (i.e. treason), the numerous lies about Obamacare, Rev. Jeremiah Wright, Bill Ayers, and disturbing ties to radical Islamic and leftist groups. Instead, Romney allowed himself to get rolled. He threw in the towel, guaranteeing Obama’s victory.

The reason is because Romney is part of the ruling class. He is a globalist, an American oligarch who champions corporate plutocracy, free trade and military interventionism. He is part of our venal duopoly, the Republicrats and the Democans, which seeks to destroy the United States in order to forge the New World Order.

Trump’s America First populism is not only a frontal challenge to Romney’s Republican orthodoxy. It threatens the donor class, the wealthy special interests that back him and the other Never Trumpers, such as Paul Ryan, Jeb Bush and the late John McCain (to name just a few).

There is also something pathetic — and bizarre — about a 72-year-old U.S. senator, who feels the need to create a secret Twitter account under the pseudonym, “Pierre Delecto,” supposedly a Frenchman who consistently defends Romney from criticisms by liberal media outlets.

Pierre Delecto’s Twitter handle is replete with instances of Romney demanding the impeachment of Trump, vilifying conservatives like Newt Gingrich, and pleading with Fake News liberal journalists to stop writing any negative stories about himself.

Romney reminds me of an abused spouse who keeps seeking and craving the approval of the abuser. He still wants the praise of the very same media outlets that, during the 2012 election, slandered him as a murderer, tax cheat, vulture capitalist, and sadistic bully boy, who enjoys torturing dogs. Only teenagers and perverts feel the need to use secret Twitter accounts. Romney has shown himself to be a self-loathing, insecure, and duplicitous coward.

Rather than stand up and be held accountable for his actions and words, he prefers to hide in the social media shadows and take pot shots using a cloak of anonymity. Moreover, Romney is attacking Trump, even though he supported and helped raise money for the Utah Republican to win his Senate seat. There is a word for that: ingrate.

The GOP — and Trump, in particular — doesn’t need a traitor and back stabber like Romney. He has betrayed his party, his president and his country. Republicans should expel him. With friends like him, who needs enemies?

Jeffrey T. Kuhner is a columnist at WorldTribune.com and the host of “The Kuhner Report” weekdays 6-10 a.m. EST on WRKO AM-680 in Boston.

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments