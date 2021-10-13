Hemingway: How Big Tech reshaped virtual reality and helped Left hijack 2020 election

by WorldTribune Staff, October 13, 2021

BIG TECH Watch

Soon after Donald Trump was elected in 2016, the “tech overlords were plotting how to strike back,” journalist Mollie Hemingway noted in her new book.

“In one meeting, Google founder Sergey Brin suggested that ‘Jigsaw,’ a project Google had developed to combat Islamic terror propaganda, could be used to shape the opinions of Trump voters.

By the time Trump was inaugurated, a former Google engineer had told Breitbart reporter Allum Bokhari that activists within the company had formed a working group to brainstorm ways to use Google’s resources to undermine the Trump administration,” Hemingway writes in “Rigged: How the Media, Big Tech, and the Democrats Seized Our Elections“.

Facebook and Google were intent on ensuring that Trump would not win again in 2020. Big Tech, Big Media and the Democrat Party formed an alliance that would result in a “rigged” outcome “unlike any election we’d ever had,” Hemingway, senior editor at The Federalist, said in a Wednesday interview on “Fox & Friends”.

“People already knew that the media environment was corrupt,” Hemingway said. “They suppressed that Hunter Biden story, which was explosive. They elevated fake news, they knew that Big Tech had manipulated, they did not want to have any information out that helped their political opponents or hurt their political allies and so they censored information and they de-platformed people.”

Related: Out of control by design: Big Tech deputizes Artificial Intelligence to secretly do its bidding, September 27, 2021

Hemingway continued: “They also changed a lot of our election laws. Sometimes they did that legally and constitutionally, sometimes they didn’t and Mark Zuckerberg, one of the world’s wealthiest individuals, funded the private takeover of government election offices, and that enabled a bunch of left-wing activists to come into government election offices and actually handle many things, from voter registration to voting to vote counting.”

“I have no doubt that the same powers that worked to oust President Trump in 2020 will do everything they can to suppress this book in 2021, but I don’t care. The story has to be told,” Hemingway noted Thursday in statement about the book and the circumstances leading up to her decision to write it.

“This is the definitive account of the 2020 election. Based on Mollie Hemingway’s exclusive interviews with campaign officials, reporters, Supreme Court justices, and President Trump himself, it exposes the fraud and cynicism behind the Democrats’ historic power-grab,” publisher Regnery said in advance notes for the book.

“Rewriting history is a specialty of the radical left, now in control of America’s political and cultural heights. But they will have to contend with the determination, insight, and eloquence of Mollie Hemingway. ‘Rigged’ is a reminder for weary patriots that truth is still the most powerful weapon. The stakes for our democracy have never been higher,” the publisher said.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief