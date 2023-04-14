Hello? With Holman Rule, GOP finally has power to ‘reign in’ FBI and DOJ

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 14, 2023

Republicans have the weapon they need to go after Team Biden’s weaponization of the FBI and DOJ.

The question is, will the GOP use that weapon?

The Holman Rule was introduced to the House of Representatives in 1876 and allows members of Congress to propose amendments to appropriations bills that target specific programs or individuals, including federal employees.

Programs and specific workers can be stripped of pay or fired under the Holman Rule. Changes can also be made to a specific agency, office, or program.

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene vowed in November that the rule would be reinstated after the GOP took control of the House.

The Holman Rule passed as part of the official rules package that governs the House under current Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

In a Truth Social post earlier this month, former President Donald Trump wrote:

“REPUBLICANS IN CONGRESS SHOULD DEFUND THE DOJ AND FBI UNTIL THEY COME TO THEIR SENSES. THE DEMOCRATS HAVE TOTALLY WEAPONIZED LAW ENFORCEMENT IN OUR COUNTRY AND ARE VICIOUSLY USING THIS ABUSE OF POWER TO INTERFERE WITH OUR ALREADY UNDER SIEGE ELECTIONS!”

Greene responded to President Trump’s statement by suggesting Republicans use the Holman Rule to “reign in the Democrats’ weaponization of government.”

The Holman Rule still needs to pass in the Senate before being signed into law. But the Senate Democrat majority would need 60 votes to kill the Holman provisions passed by the House, according to the Pew Research Center. This attempt needs votes from almost a dozen Republicans to move ahead.

I couldn’t agree more, Mr. President! This is exactly what I’m talking about when I say we need to use the Holman Rule to reign in the Democrats’ weaponization of government. pic.twitter.com/xJGb8UwL52 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 6, 2023

