Heir of legendary and conspiratorial Rothschild banking empire, dies of heart attack at 57

The bank bearing the storied Rothschild name said in a statement that its chairman died of a heart attack on Friday afternoon at his home in Pregny, Switzerland. He was 57. His father Edmond created the banking group. Benjamin had run it since 1997.

Benjamin’s wife Ariane recently had been running the company’s daily operations, while Benjamin raced yachts and cars, the Financial Times reported. The bank has $194 billion of assets under management, according to the Financial Times. More

…. The Rothschild family figures prominently in widely-held conspiracy theories of a small globalist elite that essentially rules over the world’s population. A Wikipedia article on the “New World Order” took note of:

A multitude of conspiracy theories in the 1960s claiming that the governments of both the United States and the Soviet Union were controlled by a cabal of corporate internationalists, “greedy” bankers and corrupt politicians who were intent on using the UN as the vehicle to create a “One World Government”. This anti-globalist conspiracism fueled the campaign for U.S. withdrawal from the UN. American writer Mary M. Davison, in her 1966 booklet The Profound Revolution, traced the alleged New World Order conspiracy to the establishment of the U.S. Federal Reserve in 1913 by international bankers, whom she claimed later formed the Council on Foreign Relations in 1921 as a shadow government. At the time the booklet was published, many readers would have interpreted “international bankers” as a reference to a postulated “international Jewish banking conspiracy” masterminded by the Rothschild family. …

Although skeptical of New World Order conspiracism, political scientist David Rothkopf argues, in the 2008 book Superclass: The Global Power Elite and the World They Are Making, that the world population of 6 billion people is governed by an elite of 6,000 individuals. Until the late 20th century, governments of the great powers provided most of the superclass, accompanied by a few heads of international movements (i.e., the Pope of the Catholic Church) and entrepreneurs (Rothschilds, Rockefellers).

