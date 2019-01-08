Heat on L.A. District Attorney after second death in major Democrat donor’s home

by WorldTribune Staff, January 8, 2019

For the second time in a year and a half, a young gay black man has been found dead in the home of Ed Buck, a major donor to the Democratic Party.

Local residents said sheriff’s deputies and the coroner were on the scene at Buck’s West Hollywood apartment in the early morning hours of Jan. 7 as the man’s body was removed, Wehoville reported.

In July 2017, Gemmel Moore, also a young black homosexual, was found dead at Buck’s apartment of a reported methamphetamine overdose.

Buck, a white man in his 60s, claimed he was not responsible for the 26-year-old Moore’s death and did not furnish him with drugs. Moore had written in his journal in 2016 that “I’ve become addicted to drugs and the worst one at that. Ed Buck is the one to thank. He gave me my first injection of crystal meth.”

The Los Angeles County District Attorney declined to file charges against Buck.

Moore’s death was deemed by the L.A. County Coroner’s office to be a result of an overdose of methamphetamine. A coroner’s report said drug paraphernalia was found in Buck’s home, along with sex toys and clear plastic bags containing what was suspected to be methamphetamine. The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office said the evidence was “insufficient to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that (Buck) is responsible for the death of Gemmel Moore. Likewise, the admissible evidence is insufficient to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that suspect Buck furnished drugs to Gemmel Moore or that suspect Buck possessed drugs.”

Community activists accused Los Angeles officials of declining to prosecute Buck due to his may contributions to Democratic Party politicians, including Hillary Clinton, California Gov. Jerry Brown, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, and numerous West Hollywood City Council members.

Jasmyne Cannick, a communications and public affairs strategist who has worked with Gemmel Moore’s family, has called on the L.A. Sheriff’s Department to arrest Buck and for the district attorney’s office to “prosecute him for murder after another young black gay man was found dead in his West Hollywood apartment of an apparent overdose.”

Since Moore’s death, The Advocate reports that “numerous young black gay men have alleged that Buck has a fetish for shooting drugs into black men he picks up off the street or on hookup sites.”

Buck’s attorney, Seymour Amster, characterized the latest death (the man’s name has not been released) as an accidental overdose and said Buck is cooperating with investigators. “From what I know, it was an old friend who died of an accidental overdose, and, unfortunately, we believe that the substance was ingested at some place other than the apartment,” Amster told the Los Angeles Times. “The person came over intoxicated.”

“He’s shaken up,” Amster said of Buck. “All indications are he had nothing to do with this tragedy.”

