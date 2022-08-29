‘Head down to Florida’: The anti-MAGA decree from Team Biden, NY governor

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 29, 2022

More than 1.5 million residents have fled New York in the past decade. Now, Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul is advising over 5 million more New York residents to take a hike.

Or, take a bus, that is, to Florida.

Hochul said in scolding the state’s 5.4 million Republicans last week: “”We’re here to say that the era of Trump and Zeldin and Molinaro – just jump on a bus and head down to Florida where you belong. Get out of town. You don’t represent our values.”

Lee Zeldin, the GOP candidate running against Hochul this November, tweeted: “New York has a Governor who believes that if you disagree with her you are no longer a New Yorker and need to leave the state. Just think about how absolutely nuts that is. Kathy Hochul’s Gotta Go!”

Author and podcast host Ryan James Girdusky tweeted: “Ironically if all 3.27 million Trump voters in NY voted for @leezeldin in November, it would be enough votes to beat Kathy Hochul.”

During a rally in Rockville, Maryland last week, Joe Biden said: “I respect conservative Republicans. I don’t respect these MAGA Republicans.”

At a fundraiser prior to the rally, Biden said: “What we’re seeing now is either the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy,” Biden said. “It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism.”

Critics say Hochul, the unelected governor who took over for the disgraced Andrew Cuomo, was following the anti-MAGA playbook laid out by Team Biden.

New York Post columnist Tim Hoefer wrote that Hochul “should worry less about her political opponents and more about what happens to this state as a significant portion of the tax base continues to leave. New Yorkers already know it’s inhospitable here; even before the governor’s latest order, New Yorkers were picking Florida — nearly 45,000 of them moved to the Sunshine State between 2019 and 2020.”

Down in the Sunshine State, Charlie Crist, who won the Democrat nomination for governor, took aim at the millions of Floridians who voted for Gov. Ron DeSantis, saying he does not want their vote in November.

“Those who support the governor should stay with him and vote for him. And I don’t want your vote. If you have that hate in your heart, keep it there,” Crist said during a press conference in St. Petersburg.

One might advise that — buses go to New York, too, Charlie.

