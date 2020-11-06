Have Democrats just copied Lenin’s 1917 Bolshevik playbook?

by WorldTribune Staff, November 6, 2020

In 1917, Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov, better known as Lenin, promised the first truly “free” election in Russia.

All votes would be equal. Lenin’s Bolsheviks, the Russian Social-Democratic Labor Party, promised “Peace, Land and Bread.” The promise was insufficient to win the election and the Bolsheviks received just 23 percent of the vote.

“But Lenin’s cunning campaign continued after the sunset on the election day,” author and evangelist John L. Kachelman, Jr. noted in a guest op-ed for the Gateway Pundit.

“There was corruption in the balloting. There were ‘extensions’ to allow more ballots. There was a long and strong public propaganda messaging to the public that the Bolsheviks had won when they had lost. The agenda to ‘transform’ Russia into the first Marxist governed nation did not cease after the polls closed on the ‘election day.’ ”

Kachelman continued: “Violence, manipulation of the news, vociferous protests, armed vandals, and an attack upon the Russian governing structure increased. Eventually the Russian Provisional Government was absolved and the tyranny of 70 years slavery to Marxist dogmas resulted.”

Fast forward to 2020 when the United States saw unfold before its very eyes voting fraud on a massive scale, ballot harvesting, corrupt ballot counting, and destruction of select ballots.

“Intimidation and fear are used to violate the ‘free election’ upon which our Republic is maintained. Suitcases full of ballots were stealthily taken into the counting rooms; boxes of ballots suddenly appeared and the rightful observers to validate counting were forbidden to see the ballots,” Kachelman noted.

Following the Bolsheviks’ takeover in Russia, the Tsar was arrested and eventually executed.

Kachelman noted that the 2020 U.S. election has seen an “echo of the Bolsheviks’ call for the Romanov’s removal.”

In a shocking tweet, leftist media mouthpiece Keith Olbermann announced: “TRUMP MUST BE REMOVED AND ARRESTED, TONIGHT. Gripped by a paranoid delusion, threatening the nation’s safety, this can’t wait any longer. It won’t happen; in fact he’ll probably concede and instantly announce he’s running in ’24.”

Kachelman noted: “Observed in this tweet is the intimidating propaganda ploy to silence any opposition to this criminal suggestion by claiming all opposing are ‘morons.’ Unless you support and shout for President Donald Trump’s removal and incarceration you are a ‘moron!’ ”

Kachelman added: “The corruption of the ballot counting continues as the population is being groomed to accept the contorted fact that a violent, vocal minority has engineered the greatest coup in civilization’s history. The process will drag on causing the public to be desensitized, and eventually political figures will urge capitulation. Then the announcement will be made. And…it will be accomplished without a shot being fired!”

A book translated from the French called “Bazhanov and the Damnation of Stalin”, published by the Ohio University Press in 1990, details how Joseph Stalin’s communist governmental machine was built through vote-rigging, tapping into opponents’ communications, and extinguishing those who had a moral center.

Kachelman noted that, regardless of the historicity of this quote attributed to Stalin, the truth it expresses is frightfully accurate:

“It is enough that the people know there was an election. The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.”

