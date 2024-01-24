Harvard poll: Joe Biden’s open border is top 2024 election issue

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 24, 2024

The crisis at the U.S. southern border is the top issue concerning voters in the 2024 election, according to a new Harvard University poll.

“Immigration is now seen as the top issue facing the nation, up +7 [points] and ahead of inflation,” according to a summary of the poll of 2,346 registered voters.

The survey found that 35 percent of respondents listed immigration as their top concern among an array of issues. Inflation was a close second at 32 percent.

According to the poll, 64 percent of respondents said conditions at the border are getting worse, while 23 percent said they’re staying the same, and only 13 percent said conditions are improving at the border.

Additionally, 68 percent of respondents said the Biden Administration should make it tougher to get into the United States illegally, and 32 percent said current border policies should remain.

Immigration and inflation were followed by “economy and jobs,” listed as a top concern by 25 percent of those surveyed, while “crime and drugs” and health care were each listed by 16 percent of respondents.

The poll also found that 57 percent of respondents said they ”miss Donald Trump’s policies on the economy, immigration, and crime.”

The poll was conducted by The Harris Poll and HarrisX.

