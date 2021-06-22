Harris to Americans; ‘Knock on doors’ and press the unvaccinated to get jab

by WorldTribune Staff, June 22, 2021

Team Biden has admitted that it will fall short of its goal to have 70 percent of American adults receive at least one Covid jab by the Fourth of July.

“But we also are honest about where we need to continue to redouble our efforts, and that’s among people who are 18 to 26,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. “That is a small, relatively small demographic of the country, but one where there needs to be continued work, and we’re going to use every tool at our disposal to push for that.”

One of those tools, Kamala Harris, went so far as to call for Americans to knock on their unvaccinated neighbors’ doors to pressure them to get the jab.

“Harris told so-called ‘volunteers’ in Atlanta to knock on doors and harass people who may be hesitating to get the vaccine for one reason or another,” Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila noted on Tuesday.

“For example, if you knock on the door and someone says they ‘don’t have the time to get the vaccine’ — because people are busy. They’re just trying to just make it through the day. Or they say that pharmacies are never open when they do have time, well, let’s address that. Because now, you can let them know that pharmacies across our country are keeping their doors open for 24 hours on Fridays in June, including today. Because we need to meet people where they are! Some folks are working two jobs…” Harris said.

“And what if they say they can’t miss work? Well, you can tell them that there are employers across the country who are offering paid time off for their employees to get vaccinated and we want to encourage and challenge more employers to do the same,” Harris added.

“Other folks who need time to recover after they get the shot, right? And may need a little moment where they need some help with their kids. So we have partnered with the YMCA, with KinderCare, and the Learning Care Group to provide free childcare for both vaccination and recovery. We need to meet people where they are,” Harris said.

Laila noted that Americans “are refusing to get the Covid vaccine for many different reasons, but the Biden administration is pushing for 70% vaccination so they can wield power over the unvaccinated. This has nothing to do with saving lives. It’s all about power.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief