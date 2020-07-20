Gunman in FedEx uniform shoots son, husband of judge in Epstein-tied case; Suspect found dead

Editor’s Note

A gunman wearing a FedEx driver’s uniform on Sunday killed the son and wounded the husband of a federal judge linked to high-profile cases involving Jeffrey Epstein, a “Real Housewives of New Jersey” couple and gangs, in a shocking murder now being probed by the FBI.

A man possibly involved in the fatal shooting of a federal court judge’s son in New Jersey was found dead in New York’s Sullivan County on Monday afternoon, according to multiple reports. The man, an attorney from New York City, is being investigated in connection with the shooting, a law enforcement official and a judiciary official told The Associated Press. The man had appeared before the judge in the past, the officials said.

