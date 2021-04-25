Guest Editorial: A short list of the 2020-2021 big lies

Special to WorldTribune, April 25, 2021

The following by Larry Ward, CEO of Political Media, Inc., was posted on Parler.

Social distancing is a lie

Masks are a lie

Critical Race Theory is a lie

Asymptotic spread is a lie

Biden’s victory is a lie

GA Dems’ victory is a lie

Russia hoax was a lie

Ukraine impeachment was a lie

Jan 6 insurrection is a lie

Covid death stats are a lie

Covid infection rate is a lie

Anyone spewing this crap is a liar.

[Editor’s Note: Wikipedia defines “The Big Lie” as follows:

A big lie (German: große Lüge; often the big lie) is a propaganda technique used for political purposes, defined as “a gross distortion or misrepresentation of the facts, especially when used as a propaganda device by a politician or official body”.[1] The German expression was coined by Adolf Hitler, when he dictated his 1925 book Mein Kampf, to describe the use of a lie so “colossal” that no one would believe that someone “could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously”. Hitler believed the technique was used by Jews to blame Germany’s loss in World War I on German general Erich Ludendorff, who was a prominent nationalist political leader in the Weimar Republic. Historian Jeffrey Herf says the idea of the original big lie was instrumental in turning sentiment against Jews and bringing about the Holocaust.

An update on Wikipedia adds claims by supporters of President Donald Trump that the 2020 election: “To support his attempts to overturn the 2020 United States presidential election, President Donald Trump and his allies repeatedly and falsely claimed there had been massive election fraud and that Trump had really won the election.[5][6] U.S. Senators Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz subsequently contested the election results in the Senate.[17] Their effort was characterized as “the big lie” by President-elect Joe Biden: “I think the American public has a real good, clear look at who they are”, Biden said two days after the Capitol was attacked. “They’re part of the big lie, the big lie.”]