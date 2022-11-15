Guess who is at G20? Klaus Schwab calls for ‘deep systemic restructuring of our world’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 15, 2022

World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab has not been elected to lead any country, but there he was on Monday issuing directives for the Great Reset to leaders of supposedly sovereign countries ahead of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.

“What we have to confront is a deep systemic and structural restructuring of our world. This will take some time and the world will look differently after we have gone through this transition process,” Schwab said.

Schwab was speaking at the Business 20 (B20), which is the “official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community,” according to the organization’s website, which states that the B20, held Sunday and Monday, “is among the most prominent Engagement Groups in G20, and is tasked with formulating policy recommendations on designated issues.”

Reports on social media also noted that another unelected globalist, Bill Gates, was spotted at the G20 Summit.

[Editor’s note: We have yet to find a full transcript of Schwab’s Nov. 14 speech.]

At the 2022 WEF meeting in Davos, Switzerland held in May, Schwab proclaimed: “The future is not just happening. The future is built by us, by a powerful community as you here in this room. We have the means to improve the state of the world, but two conditions are necessary. The first one is that we act all as stakeholders of larger communities. That we serve not only self-interest but we serve the community. That’s what we call stakeholder responsibility. And second, that we collaborate.”

Schwab has never hidden his intentions, as seen in a manifesto published on the WEF website titled, “Now is the time for a ‘great reset.’ ”

Posted in June 2020, Schwab offered his solution to the Covid crisis: “The world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions. Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism. … We must build entirely new foundations for our economic and social systems. The level of cooperation and ambition this implies is unprecedented. But it is not some impossible dream.”

Klaus Schwab is now part of the G20 and here he is giving his instructions directly to our “elected” leaders… 🔊sound …🧐#WEF #KlausSchwab pic.twitter.com/SSpLUkUONI — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) November 15, 2022

G20 – Here’s Klaus Schwab, on the great Great Reset none of you voted for. “Deep systemic restructuring of our world and this will take some time. And the world will look differently after we have gone through this transition process” Unelected elites have stolen your choices. pic.twitter.com/RYYIPMmD2T — Bernie’s Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) November 15, 2022

