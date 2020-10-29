Greenwald on media and Biden family story: ‘Complete corruption of the journalistic function’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 29, 2020

Journalist Glenn Greenwald said he is “disgusted” by the major media’s coordinated effort to bury the Biden family corruption story.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been as disgusted with my colleagues in my profession as I have been in the last three weeks because of this story,” Greenwald, co-founder of The Intercept, said on the Wednesday episode of the “Joe Rogan Experience”.

The argument that the revelations from Hunter Biden’s laptop “might have come from Russia” was a “complete corruption of the journalistic function.” Greenwald said, adding that the real reason most news outlets won’t cover the story is because “they’re all desperate for Trump to lose.”

“In general, journalists do not care about where material comes from if it’s A, authentic, and B, newsworthy,” said Greenwald, who was part of The Guardian’s reporting team which won a Pulitzer Prize for its revelation of widespread secret surveillance by the NSA.

Greenwald cited a 2016 incident where the New York Times received a copy of then-candidate Donald Trump’s tax returns in the mail from an unknown source. Greenwald noted that to this day the Times is unaware of the identity, or motives, of the source.

“And when their lead reporter who has won two Pulitzers was asked by NPR, how can you report on a document when you don’t even know who gave it to you or what their motives were? He said what I would say and what all journalists should say, which is I don’t give a shit about the source’s motives,” Greenwald said.

“Sometimes you get great documents from sources who have terrible motives,” Greenwald said. “Like Deep Throat leaked about the Nixon administration to The Washington Post, not because he was a Snowden, not because he was noble, but because he was resentful that Nixon passed him over to be the director of the FBI.”

The reality is that the corporate media “all want Biden to win,” Greenwald told Rogan. “They don’t want to be scorned in their social circles. And so they’re willing to abdicate their journalistic function, which is reporting on one of the most powerful people in the world, and Joe Biden in part because they want to manipulate and tinker with the election using journalism, but a much bigger part because they’re scared of being yelled at on Twitter.”

“It’s f*cking pathetic,” Greenwald added. “And it’s going to ruin people’s faith in journalism for a long time, even more so than it already is ruined for good reason.”

See Rogan’s entire interview with Greenwald here

