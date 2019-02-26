Green miracle: Report suggests CO2 could be answer to world hunger

by WorldTribune Staff, February 26, 2019

A new report counters the Green New Deal’s claim that the U.S. must move quickly to make all of its energy carbon-free or face environmental catastrophe.

A report by the CO2 Coalition of scientists said that civilization should take advantage of increased CO2 levels by growing plants and food that thrive on it and warned that ending the use of fossil fuels would end up starving the world.

“Fortunately, carbon dioxide, a non-polluting gas that is created when fossil fuels are converted into energy, has proved to be a powerful plant food,” said the report titled What Rising CO2 Means for Global Food Security.

“A continuation of the current upward trend in the atmosphere’s CO2 concentration is essential for securing future food security. Any efforts to slow it because of the risks of predicted climate changes must also consider the risks of limiting its benefits to agricultural, nature and humanity.”

Plants thrive when there is more CO2, which is why growers pump it into greenhouses, said the report’s principal researcher, Craig D. Idso, chairman of the Center for the Study of Carbon Dioxide and Global Change and a member of the CO2 Coalition.

Isdo challenged other reports which suggest CO2 will hurt the nutrition in plants.

“The researchers themselves acknowledge that plant breeding, fertilizers, and new growing methods can reverse any nutritional decline. However, they unrealistically decided to freeze wealth, diets, and agricultural methods at today’s levels in their computer model’s predictions of the future. That is what generated these dramatic but unfounded claims about ‘millions being harmed,’ ” said Idso.

The report concluded that “The modern rise in atmospheric CO2 is proving to be a powerful ally in staving off regional food shortages that are projected to occur just a few decades from now. The unique characteristics of this miracle molecule are helping to raise crop yields per unit of land area, per unit of nutrients applied, and per unit of water used.”

