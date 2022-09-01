Green Bay backs down, will no longer use ballot drop boxes

by WorldTribune Staff, September 1, 2022

The City of Green Bay has told the judge in an election integrity lawsuit that it will no longer use ballot drop boxes.

Green Bay “became the fourth Wisconsin city to back down in the face of voter lawsuits over the use of unmanned absentee ballot drop boxes in elections,” the Thomas More Society, which brought the lawsuit on behalf of two Wisconsin voters, said in an Aug. 31 report.

The Brown County Circuit Court hearing “was the scene of the Thomas More Society’s latest election integrity victory for Wisconsin voters,” the report added.

Kenosha, Racine, and Madison have also said they will no long use the ballot drop boxes which were used extensively in the 2020 election and were the subject of accusations of illegal ballot harvesting, which was highlighted in Dinesh D’Souza’s documentary “2000 Mules.”

Green Bay in the 2020 election received $1.6 million in grant funding from the Mark Zuckerberg-funded Center for Tech and Civic Life.

An investigation last year by Wisconsin Spotlight found Democrat Party operative from Brooklyn was given access to boxes of absentee ballots in Wisconsin before the 2020 election. Michael Spitzer-Rubenstein’s role in Green Bay was made possible by the Zuckerberg funds.

Brown County Clerk Sandy Juno said Spitzer-Rubenstein’s contract stipulated that he would have four of the five keys to the KI Center ballroom where ballots were stored and counted.

Wisconsin Spotlight’s investigation also found:

• Green Bay’s clerk grew increasingly frustrated with the takeover of her department by the Democrat mayor’s staff and outside groups.

• Brown County’s clerk said the city of Green Bay “went rogue.”

• Election law experts said the city illegally gave left-leaning groups authority over the election.

Thomas More Society Special Counsel Erick Kaardal noted of Green Bay’s decision to stop using the drop boxes: “This is indeed a victory for the voters. Wisconsin’s elections have been riddled with illegal practices as a result of financial inducement by a partisan player infusing the state’s electoral process with dark money. We are pleased that the Wisconsin Supreme Court has vindicated our lawsuits by affirming the use of these unmanned absentee ballot drop boxes as illegal. However, there is still much work to be done the root out the infection that has corrupted the Wisconsin vote.”

What is expected to be the final hearing on the illegal drop box lawsuits brought by voters, this one against the City of Milwaukee, is scheduled to take place on Sept. 8.

