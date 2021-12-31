GREATEST HITS, 8 — Unreported: 4 British airline pilots die after getting Covid jab

CELEBRATING 23 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE: Top stories of 2021

In 2021, Big Tech and the Left silenced the lone alternative mass media voice, President Donald J Trump. WorldTribune in 2021 helped Americans correct the record on their own. — The Editors

by WorldTribune Staff, June 18, 2021

Media WATCH

[Editor’s Note: The following story was blocked on Facebook as “partly false” based on the investigation of unidentified “independent fact-checkers” who raised unspecified objections.]

Big Tech and the corporate media are moving furiously to suppress the news that four British Airways pilots have died in recent days after reportedly getting the Covid vaccine.

A June 17 tweet included a photo of the four pilots which were accompanied by condolence books. Twitter’s censors marked the tweet as being in “violation of the Twitter rules.”

The reported age of the pilots was mid-30s to 50s. Since pilots receive regular health checks, no known disease or condition that would lead to a healthy pilot suddenly dying was reported.

In a voice recording that was posted on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, an unidentified male says he has spoken to a “friend who’s a BA pilot” and explains “things are getting crazy” after his fellow pilots passed away. All three platforms have since removed the recording, citing “false information.”

The recording continued: “They’ve had the third BA pilot die in the last seven days, yeah? Third pilot dead in the last week. The first two guys were in their forties and fifties; this guy, mid-thirties, perfectly fit, no underlying conditions. He gets his second jab and he’s dead within days, exactly the same with the first two. Because of this, BA are now in crisis talks with the government about whether to allow vaccinated pilots to fly. The issue with that of course is that about 80%, according to my friend in BA, 80-85% have been injected.”

The corporate media, Big Tech, and it appears even British Airways are insisting that it is completely coincidental that four healthy pilots who reportedly received the Covid jab died within days of each other.

In a vague June 17 Twitter post, British airways said: “Sadly four members of our pilot community passed away recently. Our thoughts are with their family and friends. However, there is no truth whatsoever in the claims on social media speculating that the four deaths are linked.”

Reuters moved swiftly in an attempt to bury the story, issuing a June 17 “fact check,” which did nothing to counter the fact that four healthy pilots died after getting the jab, but only reported the comment in the recording which said British Airlines was in “crisis talks” over the pilot deaths.

In its “fact check,” Reuters noted: “Reuters presented the claims to British Airways, which said they were unfounded and that no such talks were underway with the government. The spokesperson, however, confirmed the authenticity of the four condolence books, as four company pilots had recently passed away.”

The “fact check” also include a statement from the UK’s Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) which denied any such crisis talks with British Airlines. It also included the obligatory reciting of the narrative that “Our advice remains that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks in the majority of people. It is still vitally important that people come forward for their vaccination and for their second dose when invited to do so.”

“We have not been made aware of deaths of BA pilots after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine and have not had discussions with BA or other airlines, about preventing pilots from flying after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Sarah Branch, the director of vigilance and risk management of medicines for the MHRA.

You will not see this story in the so-called “mainstream” media. The corporate outlets are sticking to the narrative and won’t touch the story.

That is left to independent media, such as the American Conservative Movement, which noted in a June 18 report: “There’s an easy way to know when a narrative is being fabricated. One needs only look closely at the wording of statements and oftentimes the subsequent fact-checks to see when a coverup is in process. Such is the case with British Airways and their claims that four pilots who have died in one week are not ‘linked.’ ”

The report added: “We are still attempting to confirm that all four pilots were vaccinated. Thus far, we have received some confirmation on three of the four, though the confirmations have not been corroborated. This has been an exercise in journalistic futility; nobody is willing to say they were not vaccinated yet getting confirmation that they were vaccinated has been challenging. However, one would think that if any of the four pilots had not been recently vaccinated, that would be very quickly and loudly stated by BA, the MHRA, and Reuters. Instead, they continue to keep the information obscured with statements that the deaths were not connected.

“This is a story that will not get any play on mainstream media. They’re already suppressing it on social media. Yet, nobody is willing to answer the very simple question, ‘When were these four pilots vaccinated?’ ”

NaturalNews.com noted on June 18: “The fact checkers in the corporate media have been extraordinarily rapid in working to debunk these claims as false. However, as this video asks, ‘Is it normal to have four pilots from one airline dying in one week?’ Again, it seems the narrative pushers want us all to believe this is just another ‘covid coincidence.’ ”

In 2021, Big Tech and the Left silenced the lone real macro alternative media voice, President Donald J Trump. As a micro alternative media voice, WorldTribune declined in 2021 to conform to the enforced narrative. — The Editors