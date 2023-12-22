GREATEST HITS, 13: Report: 3,000 percent increase in excess deaths in New Zealand after rollout of Covid shots

CELEBRATING 25 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE: Top stories of 2023, December 22, 2023

by WorldTribune Staff, October 27, 2023

The head of a New Zealand political party has cited leaked documents as saying that tens of thousands of the country’s population have died from the Covid injections.

Liz Gunn, head of NZ Loyal, is one of few politicians in New Zealand who has spoken out about the number of excess deaths in the country of 5 million since the rollout of the Covid shots.

Meanwhile, Exposé News reported that, over 49 weeks in 2022, there were 5,285 excess deaths in New Zealand. That is a 3,203 percent increase over 2020 figures before the Covid shots were rolled out.

Gunn said she was contacted by a whistleblower and given documentation. “The number of deaths is usually less than the number of those suffering from ill effects of the injections, then the extrapolation of the numbers that have been injured and killed starts to become, frankly, eye-watering,” Gunn said.

“People who attended the same jab site, and were jabbed one after the other, at consecutive times on the same day. We saw their jab date and we saw their date of death,” Gunn said.

She gave one of many examples to illustrate the point:

“On one day, 30 people were jabbed on the same day, at the same location. All are now deceased. And their deaths are in close temporal, time, proximity to each other. We are calling for an inquiry. Not just any inquiry. A full-blown criminal investigation leaving no stone unturned.”

Writing for the Informed Choice blog on Substack.com on Oct. 21, Meryl Dorey noted:

“I clearly remember when the VaxXed Bus was in Lightning Ridge last year — a town of about 3,000 people. We spoke with 25 locals and every single person we spoke with could name at least 3 people they personally know who died after a Covid jab and 6 to 10 who were injured.

“Until they are proven to be safe, effective and necessary, we should not be forcing, mandating or even using any medical products which are essentially untested. I applaud Liz Gunn and pray she will be successful in her appeals.”

Blogger Derisk noted: “While the New Zealand government urged the population to take the safe and effective jab, at the same time it issued over 11,000 exceptions to key staff.”