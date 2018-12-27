GREATEST HITS, 10: Radical connections of senior Democrats call into question their security clearances

CELEBRATING 20 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE: Countdown: Top stories of 2018

by WorldTribune Staff, October 10, 2018

All Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee “would struggle to pass any form of basic background check to get even the lowest form of security clearance” due to connections they have to communist or Islamist front groups, a columnist wrote.

“At least three members are proteges of wealthy stealth socialist Steve Phillips, a former supporter of the pro-China League of Revolutionary Struggle. Several also have connections to supporters of hostile foreign powers,” Trevor Loudon wrote for The Epoch Times on Oct. 7.

All of the Judiciary Committee’s Democratic members are “in some way affiliated with countries, organizations, or philosophies opposed to the U.S. Constitution,” Loudon noted. “Is it any wonder that they would fight so hard to oppose the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, or any other constitutionalist to the U.S. Supreme Court?”

He then zeroed in on specific Democratic senators on the Judiciary Committee:

Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California

“While the establishment media gave lip-service to Feinstein’s long-time employment of alleged Chinese spy Russell Lowe, Feinstein had long-standing ties with China years before she became a senator,” Loudon wrote.

“One of her first acts as mayor of San Francisco in 1979 was to establish sister-city relations with Shanghai, where she traveled multiple times building a relationship with then-Mayor Jiang Zemin. Jiang notably invited Feinstein and her husband – the first ‘foreigners’ granted the privilege – to see Mao Zedong’s bedroom.”

The Los Angeles Times noted that Feinstein’s husband, Richard C. Blum, was a prominent investor in communist China. “For years, Feinstein and Blum have insisted that they maintained a solid ‘firewall’ between her role as an influential foreign policy player and his career as a private investor overseas,” the LA Times wrote in 1997.

“But such closely coinciding interests are highly unusual for major figures in public life in Washington. And now, as controversy heats up over improper foreign influence in the U.S. political process, the effectiveness of the firewall between those interests could be called into question.”

Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont

“Leahy earned himself the nickname ‘Leaker Leahy’ in the 1980s when he was vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee,” Loudon wrote. “After disagreeing with President Reagan’s foreign policy, Leahy threatened to sabotage classified strategies he didn’t like.”

According to then-fifth vice president of the National Association of Chiefs of Police Jim Khouri, in a Nov. 10, 2006, article for Renew America, Leahy has also been a great friend to Cuba’s communist regime. Leahy visited Havana in 1999, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2018.

Leahy also made headlines in 2014 when it was revealed that he had “helped the wife of an incarcerated Cuban spy Gerardo Hernandez to become pregnant,” Loudon noted. “While he was not allowed conjugal visits, Hernandez was able to impregnate his wife by having his frozen sperm transferred to her in Panama, an operation organized by a Leahy staffer.”

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island

Whitehouse traveled to Cuba in February 2013, to “gauge the island’s economic changes.” He “also spoke at the pro-Cuba Center for Democracy in the Americas’ 8th-anniversary event on June 19, 2014, where he gave an award to Socialist International affiliate and former Obama appointee Carol Browner,” Loudon wrote.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

Klobuchar “was a protege of the late Sen. Paul Wellstone, who was a longtime Democratic Socialists of America supporter,” Loudon noted, adding that she is “a strong advocate for communist Cuba, which she visited in 2015, and again in 2016 with Obama.”

Klobuchar “is also very close to Minnesota CAIR and other radical Islamic front groups. She addressed Minnesota CAIR’s 2013 banquet, and the Muslim American Society’s 2017 conference in Minneapolis. Both organizations are well-documented affiliates of the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas,” Loudon wrote.

Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware

Coons at the age of 21, authored an article in the student magazine at Amherst College titled “Chris Coons: The Making of a Bearded Marxist”.

In the article, “Coons chronicled his transformation from a sheltered, conservative-minded college student, into a cynical young adult who was distrustful of American power and willing to question the American notion of free enterprise. In one passage of the article, Coons explains how in the months leading up to his trip abroad, ‘leftists’ on campus and college professors had begun to ‘challenge the basic assumptions’ he had formed about America,” Loudon wrote.

A course on cultural anthropology, noted Coons, had “undermined the accepted value of progress and the cultural superiority of the West,” while a class on the Vietnam War led him to “suspect … that the ideal of America as a ‘beacon of freedom and justice, providing hope for the world’ was not exactly based in reality.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut

Blumenthal “has a long history with the Connecticut Alliance for Retired Americans, which is led by Communist Party USA members such as Win Heimer, Joelle Fishman, and Tom Connolly,” Loudon wrote.

“Blumenthal is also close to CAIR Connecticut and other local Islamist fronts. Blumenthal received money from the Iranian American Political Action Committee during the 2016 election cycle.”

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey

Booker “was a friend of radical leftist student Phillips at Stanford University. Phillips would go on to marry into the billionaire Sandler family of San Francisco, who are major donors to the left organizations Center for America, ProPublica, and the Democracy Alliance,” Loudon wrote.

Phillips and his wife, Susan Sandler, “have funded Booker’s career and are pushing him to run for president in 2020. Booker is seen as insufficiently ‘progressive’ by some on the Left, a misperception that Phillips has tried to correct.”

Phillips wrote in an article titled “The Progressive Case for Cory Booker” on his blog Political Intelligence on Dec. 20, 2012: “Every progressive person in America should support Cory Booker’s campaign for U.S. Senate. Lest there be any confusion on the Left, allow me to make the case for why this needs to be a priority for all progressive-minded people.”

Phillips continued: “First, let me make clear that I come out of the Left. I’ve studied Marx, Mao, and Lenin. In college, I organized solidarity efforts for freedom struggles in South Africa and Nicaragua, and I palled around with folks who considered themselves communists and revolutionaries (the non-violent type), and I did my research paper on the Black Panther Party. So, it is with that background and perspective that I consider the candidacy of Cory Booker. And I believe every progressive in America should enthusiastically support Cory.”

Sen. Kamala Harris of California

Harris “is also a longtime Phillips protege,” Loudon wrote. “The connection was probably made through Harris’s younger sister Maya Harris, who moved in the same radical circles as Phillips at Stanford. Phillips and Sandler are also pushing for a Harris presidential run in 2020.”

Harris “is also close to the Los Angeles-based Korean Resource Center, and the National Korean American Service and Education Consortium, which both grew out of the pro-North Korean activist group Young Koreans United,” Loudon wrote.

Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii

Hirono “was endorsed and financially supported by Phillips’s PowerPAC+ in 2012,” Loudon wrote, and has ties to the ultra-radical National Korean American Service and Education Consortium.

Hirono keynoted the August 2013 Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance 12th Biennial convention in Las Vegas. APALA was led at the time by Kent Wong, a former member of the pro-China Communist Workers Party, and an avid supporter of the Beijing line.

