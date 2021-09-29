Grateful: Gavin Newsom wants to make voting by mail permanent, nationwide

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 29, 2021

Since universal vote-by-mail has been so good to his own political fortunes and that of his party, California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling for it to be a permanent, nationwide requirement for all elections.

On Monday, Newsom signed a bill into law that permanently enacts “vote-by-mail” procedures in every California election. That means the state will automatically mail out ballots to every single registered voter.

The drastic mail-in voting measures were originally enacted as an emergency response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Vote-by-mail has been proven to be highly susceptible to fraud and manipulation. It has also been proven to favor Democrats. Newsom was able to survive this month’s recall election due in large part to a big advantage in mail-in ballots.

The original Covid-based procedures were set to expire on June 1, 2022. But a key midterm election is coming up after that expiration date, so, some observers noted, Democrats desperately need any advantage they can get, fraud or no fraud.

In addition to automatically mailing out ballots to all voters in every election, the new California law also extends the post-election day window in which late ballots can still be received. Prior to the pandemic, voters had up to three days after election day to submit their ballots and still have their votes counted. Now, voters have up to seven days to do so.

California is now the eighth state in the country to enact such drastic mail-in voting measures, a trend that is primarily seen among Blue States. The other seven are Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Vermont and Washington.

On Election Day 2020, NBC Bay Area reported that Newsom had said he favored making universal vote-by-mail permanent in all state and national elections.

