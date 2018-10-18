Graham: Candidates should be asked if they back Feinstein’s call for new Kavanaugh probe

by WorldTribune Staff, October 18, 2018

If they regain control of the Senate in the Nov. 6 midterms, Democrats will likely launch a new investigation into the allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Sen. Dianne Feinstein said.

“I’d be in favor of opening an investigation into the allegations,” Feinstein said during an Oct. 17 debate against her challenger, state Sen. Kevin de Leon.

Responding to Feinstein’s call for a new Kavanaugh probe, Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, said “It’s not funny, but in a way it is. I mean, apparently one kick of the mule was not enough for Sen. Feinstein.”

Graham, in an Oct. 17 interview with Fox News, said: “I want every Democrat running for the Senate to answer the question: Do you agree with Dianne Feinstein that we should reopen the Kavanaugh investigation if Democrats take over? If you’re running for the House as a Democrat, do you agree with the idea that the first thing you should do is impeach Kavanaugh? These answers tell you a lot about the person running.”

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford had contacted Feinstein before her allegations became public, prompting some Republicans to call for an investigation of Feinstein’s office to determine if Ford’s allegations were leaked to the press from someone in the California Democrat’s office. Ford had requested that her allegations be kept confidential.

Feinstein has asserted that her office was not responsible for leaking Ford’s allegations, but Sen. Tom Cotton, Arkansas Republican, said that Feinstein’s staff “betrayed” Ford. Cotton called for an investigation into Feinstein’s handling of the accusations.

