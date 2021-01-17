Goya CEO: ‘We’re one nation under God’ — not media, Big Tech, government

by WorldTribune Staff, January 17, 2021

Leftists have weaponized covid to take God, culture, history, and liberty away from Americans, the CEO of Goya Foods said.

“The problem is it’s a political year. They weaponized coronavirus. Unfortunately, they shut down this economy. The worst thing we could do is shut down our economy, kill our spirit. We need a reason to get up in the morning: God, family, work. And they are taking away our spirit, they’re taking away our ability to work,” Robert Unanue told Fox News on Jan. 15.

“We’re one nation under God. We’re not one nation under Twitter. We’re not one nation under big media and or under central government. We’re trying to have media, Big Tech control our lives, the government control our lives,” he said.

“They want to cancel God. They want to cancel our speech. They want to cancel our culture, our history, our liberty. They want to control us, the few controlling the many like a bunch of sheep. None of these people care about us, we can not move away from God. We need to love and to build, not hate and destroy,” he added.

Goya experienced its most successful year on record in 2020 even after leftists tried to boycott its products, Unanue said.

At a White House ceremony, Unanue compared President Donald Trump’s entrepreneurialism to that of his grandfather’s. His remarks sparked ire among Trump’s critics, with celebrities and politicians, including socialist New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro, denouncing the brand or calling for Goya boycotts.

Ocasio-Cortez was nominated “employee of the month” in December by Goya after her call to boycott Goya stimulated a 10-fold growth in sales, Unanue told The Michael Berry Show.

Unanue further criticized the Left, saying that their handling of the pandemic was done for political gain.

“They essentially declared martial law. … It’s the worst thing we could have done, just for political gain. I think it’s criminal, I think it’s immoral to shut down this economy for this basically political reasons,” he said.

