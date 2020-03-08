GOP lawmaker to Biden and Beto: ‘You want my AR-15, come and take it’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 8, 2020

During a campaign rally prior to Super Tuesday, gun confiscation supporter Beto O’Rourke endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Biden then said to O’Rourke: “I want to make something clear: I’m going to guarantee you this is not the last you’ve seen of him,” Biden told the crowd, referring to O’Rourke. “You’re going to take care of the gun problem with me. You’re going to be the one who leads this effort.”

Rep. Ken Buck, Colorado Republican, responded on Friday to Biden and O’Rourke’s gun control partnership by signaling they will have to “come and take it” if they want his AR-15.

Buck posted a video to Twitter, addressed to Biden and O’Rourke, saying: “If you want to take everyone’s AR-15 in America, why don’t you swing by my office in Washington, DC, and start with this one?” He then turned and removed an AR-15 from his office wall and stated, “Come and take it”.

O’Rourke, who briefly was a Democratic presidential candidate before dropping out, promised in a September primary debate to take away legally obtained firearms if he was elected.

“Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,” O’Rourke said.

O’Rourke responded to the Buck video by suggesting Buck “makes the case for both an assault weapons ban and a mandatory buyback program,” the two key gun control components of O’Rourke’s failed presidential campaign.

The District of Columbia has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation, and AR-15s are banned. However, according to the Capitol Police, “members of Congress may maintain firearms within the confines of their office and they and any employee or agent of any member of Congress may transport within the Capitol Grounds firearms unloaded and securely wrapped.”

On May 4, 2018, Breitbart News reported that President Trump used his speech at the NRA convention to recount the Battle of Gonzales, Texas, where the battle cry “Come and Take It” was born.

Trump said: “In 1835, soldiers from General Santa Anna’s army marched into the little Texas town of Gonzales and ordered those Texans to surrender their small cannon that they relied on to protect their lives and protect their homes. The Texans refused! They were not about to give up their only means of self-defense.”

He continued: “In response, Santa Anna’s army returned with a large group of additional people. They had men all over the place … [but] this time, they were met by dozens of Texans … who had rushed to Gonzales to defend their rights and their freedom. As Santa Anna’s men watched from a distance, those brave Texans raised a flag for all to see. On the banner, they painted a cannon along with four words that echoed through the ages. It said, ‘Come and Take It.’ ”

The NRA crowd broke into deafening applause, then broke into a chant of “USA! USA! USA!”

