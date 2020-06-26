GOP ad zooms in on Black Lives Matter, stars co-founder: ‘We are trained Marxists’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 26, 2020

In a new campaign ad titled “This isn’t about justice, it’s about destroying America,” the Republican National Committee cites a co-founder of Black Lives Matter who proclaims she and her compatriot co-founder are “trained Marxists.”

The video features scenes of recent rioting, fires and mayhem, but begins with a clip of BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors.

The clip of Cullors comes from a 2015 interview by Real News Network in which she comments:

“We actually do have an ideological frame. Myself and Alicia in particular are trained organizers. We are trained Marxists. We are super-versed on sort of ideological theories.”

Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi formed Black Lives Matter in 2013 after the shooting of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin by a neighborhood watch coordinator in Sanford, Florida.

The one-minute RNC video released Wednesday says in a caption, “The ‘trained Marxists’ are on a violent rampage.”

