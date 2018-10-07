Google warns WorldTribune over Candace Owens article

by WorldTribune Staff, October 6, 2018

Google.com has issued a warning to WorldTribune.com regarding an article published on Oct. 3, 2018, “Candace Owens on ‘toxic feminists’ and white DNC oppressors: ‘Liberals believe we are their slaves’ “.

According to the notification, the article which cited comments by Candace Owens, a conservative commentator, on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily contained “dangerous and derogatory” content.

Members of the newspaper’s Advisory Board have encouraged WorldTribune editors to address specific concerns Google has with the article and publish corrections or clarifications as appropriate.

Because the warning came from an anonymous individual or algorithm with no point of contact, this article serves as an invitation for Google officials to make contact with WorldTribune editors to confirm and explain their objections.

“Candace Owens is a bright and outspoken black conservative woman commentator who has been denied a platform for her views at major corporate media outlets,” said one member of the WorldTribune Advisory Board who requested anonymity.

“We seek to uphold freedom of the press for all Americans regardless of gender, racial or ethnic background and political persuasion. Thus the comments of Candace Owens, which might not otherwise be available to our readers, were deemed by the editors to be relevant. Likewise we take very seriously indeed the objections from the anonymous entity at Google, assuming that it is human.”

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments