Candace Owens on ‘toxic feminists’ and white DNC oppressors: ‘Liberals believe we are their slaves’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 3, 2018

The Left’s treatment of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh shows that “radical feminism is one of the biggest problems facing our society right now,” conservative commentator Candace Owens said.

“This toxic feminism – they want to talk about toxic masculinity, but that’s all Saul Alinsky’s Rules of Radicals – they point the finger at men, but it’s actually women, right now, doing this to society. Women standing up saying, ‘We’re going to take power by taking down men,’ ” Owens said in an Oct. 2 interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily.

Owens rejected Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations against Kavanaugh.

“I don’t believe her for one second. … She did not conveniently fall out of amnesia 38 years later and remember her almost-rape who she spoke to no one about, not even her best friend. … You just nearly escaped your rape, and you didn’t utter a word to your best friend that was in the house? You just went to class the next day? It’s ridiculous. … You tell somebody.”

Owens concluded, “This was orchestrated by the Democrats. Follow the money. If the FBI is going to investigate anything, let it be the money in Christine Blasey Ford’s account, and you will find it is just a DNC stunt, as it always is.”

The Turning Point USA spokesperson also weighed in on the response to Kanye West’s recent appearance on Saturday Night Live where liberals savaged West for reiterating his support for President Donald Trump.

Owens highlighted actor Chris Evans’ denigration of West as illustrative of how “white liberals” view blacks as their political property.

“Nothing pisses white liberals off more than finding out that “their blacks” refuse to behave the way they want them too,” Owens tweeted.

Evans, who portrays “Captain American”, said of West: “There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue. The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying.”

Owens responded to Evans: “By the way, @ChrisEvans – since you seem to suggest that black people who don’t agree with you are “stupid”, I openly challenge you to a debate. @Politicon is in a couple of weeks. Why don’t you put your racist sentiments on full display and debate a black conservative?”

In the Breitbart News Daily interview, Owens said that “Chris Evans felt that he had the authority to step in and to regulate [Kanye West]. Because why? Because liberals think that they own blacks. That is the truth. … These are not your allies. They are your oppressors.”

“Are black people free?” asked Owens. “Are we free? If we’re free, then Kanye can simply say I’m a conservative and it’s no big deal. It’s no story. It goes away. They can simply say, ‘You know what? Kanye’s a conservative, but I disagree with that. I’m no a conservative, and it’s not a big deal.’ ”

Owens continued: “The fact that every time a black person declares themselves conservative – and don’t let them use the argument, ‘Oh, it’s just Trump.’ No, it’s not just Trump. Before Trump, it was Dr. Ben Carson. It was Condoleezza Rice when she was in the Bush administration – they suddenly have to deal with being called an Uncle Tom, being called a coon, being called a traitor, having a violent media reaction to a black person daring to say they think for themselves. Because why? Liberals believe that we are their slaves.”

West, Owens said, “is just bravely standing up to the mob and to do it on the stage at Saturday Night Live, that’s the equivalent of doing it at a Hillary rally.”

