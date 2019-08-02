‘Google Camp’: Carbon-spewing elites hunker down at Sicily resort

Commentary by WorldTribune Staff, August 2, 2019

Earth to leftist hypocrites, there is this thing called video conferencing.

Google this week hosted a conference for favored political and celebrity elites at a posh resort on the Italian island of Sicily. Climate change was the main topic of the so-called “Google Camp.”

Many of the attendees flew to the exclusive resort on 114 carbon-spewing, Earth-assaulting private jets.

“Google founders Sergei Brin and Larry Page have put on a ‘conference’ for all their celebrity best friends forever, for the virtue-signaling purpose of lecturing the rest of us on global warming,” columnist Mollie Hemingway wrote for American Thinker on Aug. 1.

“They’d like us to cut back on the air conditioning, end the use of straws, take the public bus, and do away with toilet paper, all to save the Earth.”

Sources have told reporters that the flights from Google’s Los Angeles base to the Sicily resort would come to around 780 metric tons of C02 emissions. That doesn’t include the amount created from others coming from different parts of the world. And the yachts.

“Sounds like a whale of a party, invitations only, a Davos without the Davos or its pretentions of deep thinking,” Showalter wrote.

“So we see Prince Harry, rapidly dismantling the rationale for keeping the UK royal family on the grounds that it’s non-political; Harry Styles; Diane von Furstenberg; smelly, farty Leo DiCaprio; Katy Perry; Barry Diller; David Geffen; Stella McCartney; Coldplay; Sting. Can’t have a global warming save-the-rainforest party without good old Sting. Party hearty to save the Earth — message received. All to virtue-signal to the rest of us about the emerging threat of global warming and how we must all ‘make a difference.’ ”

As Glenn Reynolds at Instapundit often observes: “I’ll believe it’s a crisis when the people who keep telling me it’s a crisis start acting like it’s a crisis — by making any sort of actual personal sacrifice at all.”

“They don’t,” Showalter noted. “They haven’t paid a bit of attention to previous criticism of the global elites’ jettings to Bali or whatever to talk up global warming in the past; they just keep doing it bigger and bigger. Is Elizabeth Warren going to start yelling about Giant Corporations for this one?”

One regular attendee of the conference said: “Google Camp is meant to be a place where influential people get together to discuss how to make the world better.”

When the smog clears from Google Camp, the world will keep spinning.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments