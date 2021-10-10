Google bans advertising on content challenging Left’s climate change narrative

by WorldTribune Staff, October 10, 2021

A petition signed by 31,000 scientists rejecting global warming says there is “no convincing evidence” that humans can or will cause climate change.

Google has decided that those scientists and any others who make that claim — can not make that claim.

Google is cracking down on digital ads which challenge the Left’s narrative on climate change, hoping to cut off or limit revenue for so-called “climate change deniers.”

The company said Thursday in a blog post that the new policy will apply to YouTube, which last week announced a sweeping crackdown on vaccine “misinformation.”

A review of WorldTribune.com almost daily communications from Google’s Advertising Division in recent days found 12 objections to Covid/Vaccine article and 4 to 2020 Election fraud reports. Advertising revenue was blocked for that content. Other objections were to the following:

“We’ve heard directly from a growing number of our advertising and publisher partners who have expressed concerns about ads that run alongside or promote inaccurate claims about climate change,” Google said without identifying the advertisers or publishers. “Advertisers simply don’t want their ads to appear next to this content.”

The restrictions “will prohibit ads for, and monetization of, content that contradicts well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change,” Google’s blog post said.

Google said it will use both automated tools and human reviewers to enforce the policy when it takes effect in November for publishers and YouTube creators and in December for advertisers.

Limits will be placed on content calling climate change a hoax or denying that greenhouse gas emissions and human activity have contributed to the earth’s long-term warming, Google said.

In an analysis last month for Capital Research Center, Hayden Ludwig noted: “If there’s one thing the Left knows cold, it’s deception. From Vladimir Lenin to Saul Alinsky, leftists are unparalleled masters of the art of victory through hoodwinking: Defeating opponents by fooling them into false agreement.

“Owning the battlefield in this war starts with controlling the language. We’ve seen this play out in the debate over abortion access, with pro-choice activists redefining “pro-life” to mean anything but the conviction that life begins at conception—and swindling unwitting Christians into their ranks.

“Now it’s spreading to the debate over climate change, with environmental activists claiming there’s nothing “partisan” about their one-sided campaign to fundamentally transform America.”

Meanwhile, independent journalist John Stossel is suing Facebook for defamation after Climate Feedback — one of Facebook’s international “fact-checking partners” — tagged two of his Facebook videos as “missing context” and “partly false.”

Stossel said the labels have suppressed the reach of his posts on Facebook, and, in a court filing, argued that his “professional reputation has been significantly and irreparably damaged” by Climate Feedback.

The first video, titled “Are We Doomed?”, was posted in November 2019 and sought to dispel claims of impending climate catastrophe. Facebook deemed it “partly false.” The second, “Government Fueled Fires”, was posted in September 2020 and argued — contra Gavin Newsom — that the spate of wildfires in California had more to do with poor forest management than climate change. Facebook slapped a “missing context” label on Stossel’s video and limited its circulation after its fact-checking partner claimed the video “misrepresents a complex reality.”

Stossel’s attorney argues that Facebook and Climate Feedback defamed the libertarian journalist by falsely attributing statements to him that he never made.

