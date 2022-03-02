Good thing about SOTU: ‘Last time we’ll see Nancy Pelosi at a State of the Union’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 2, 2022

As Joe Biden was spouting “lie after lie, after lie,” the one good takeaway from Tuesday’s State of the Union address was that it would be the last time House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be seen at the event, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said.

Republicans are expected to reclaim the majority in the House in this year’s midterms.

“Well, first of all, this is the last time we’ll see Nancy Pelosi at a State of the Union,” Gingrich said during an appearance on Fox News’s “Hannity”.

While Gingrich touched on the possibility that Tuesday would be Pelosi’s last State of the Union, others pointed to her bizarre behavior during Biden’s address.

“The 81-year-old behaved erratically throughout, jumping up and rubbing her knuckles in glee after Biden spoke of soldiers breathing in toxic air at one point,” the Daily Mail noted. “At other moments, she rubbed her tongue over her teeth inside her mouth.”

The knuckle-rubbing moment came as Biden talked about Afghanistan veterans who faced inhaling toxic fumes from burn pits during deployment.

“I couldn’t tell if she was tweaking or just trying to keep her teeth in,” one Twitter commenter said.

In 2019, President Donald Trump joked that Pelosi was distracted because her “teeth were falling out of her mouth” when she said that he had tried to “bribe” Ukrainian President Zelensky.

“Because Nancy’s teeth were falling out of her mouth, and she didn’t have time to think!” Trump tweeted.

Gingrich said of Biden’s SOTU: “This was a very dangerous speech because either Joe Biden believed in the speech, in which case he’s out of touch with reality, or it was a deliberate lie to the American people, lie after lie, after lie. Your point is exactly right. Trump had the price of oil per barrel down at about $46. The difference between that and $100 a barrel is $54 going to Putin every single hour.”

“[T]he point is, at that price, Putin is making over a billion dollars a day to finance his military activities, thanks to the Biden policy,” Gingrich continued. “Biden had a chance to do a lot of things tonight. And I would simply say I’m more optimistic than you are. Not that I don’t think this will be brutal and difficult. But big cities absorb armies. It’s one of the great lessons of World War Two in places like Stalingrad and Leningrad, and Putin ought to understand that. If the, if the Ukrainians are prepared to fight, we have an absolute moral obligation. And Congress should ask us to start moving money, passing legislation.”

Why WorldTribune? . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief