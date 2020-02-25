Going conservative: Lesbian feminist fed up with ‘woke’ activists on Left

by WorldTribune Staff, February 25, 2020

A lesbian feminist YouTube star said she has had enough of the intolerance of leftists and is joining the conservative movement which she said is much more supportive of free speech.

Arielle Scarcella, who has more than 640,000 YouTube subscribers on her channel, said she is becoming a conservative in large part because of pro-transgender and “woke” activists who are intolerant towards lesbians.

In what she called a “coming out video” posted to YouTube on Feb. 21, Scarcella details why she was moving to the conservative side: “Never in my life have I been more canceled, tortured, tormented, harassed than by members of my own community.“

Leftists are trying to suppress her open-minded speech, Scarcella said: “They tell me to shut up, every single one of them is telling me.”

In a Timcast IRL interview, Scarcella said: “My friends have been messaging me telling me maybe just stop doing it for a while. That’s why this [intolerance] keeps happening. If every single person on the Internet right now — like in the LGBT community — that agrees with me, stood up, it would stop. It would stop. But everybody’s terrified.”

Scarcella said that she “generally voted Democrat. … I wasn’t really a fan of Hillary. I didn’t really like Bernie. I absolutely knew [Trump] was gonna win because there was so much attention on him, whether it was negative or positive.”

The YouTuber said she agrees with some of President Donald Trump’s policies: “I don’t think there should be open borders. I don’t think that’s good. I don’t think that people should be starving and killing each other in other countries, but like why is it our fault? We should focus on what’s happening here first, fix ourselves.”

Scarcella said her left-wing friends are being suppressed by the woke movement. “They just won’t talk about it. … They’re afraid, like I said, they’re afraid of losing brand deals. They’re afraid of losing … woke points.”

In her Feb. 21 YouTube video entitled “I’m a lesbian woman & I’m leaving the insane ‘progressive’ Left”, Scarcella says:

Hi, I’m Arielle. I’m a lesbian. And I don’t think gender is a social construct. I don’t think cis straight white men are evil. I don’t believe that general preferences are transphobic or that there are 97 genders. I don’t think that male sex offenders belong in the women’s prisons. I don’t think it’s normal for people to be praised for walking around with shirts that say kill TERFs. I don’t think like these people, and I no longer want to be associated with them. I’ve reached peak LGBT. This is my coming out video. Never in my life have I been more canceled, tortured, tormented, harassed than by members of my own community. Never have I witnessed literal mentally ill individuals who are latching themselves onto the LGBT community without actually being LGBT for the sake of oppression points, external validation, and sympathy. Never have I seen such disrespect from younger LGBT people to the older lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender advocates who have been paving the way for us for longer than we’ve all been alive. Never have I seen people that use the word “bigot” so frequently and not see the hypocrisy and irony in themselves saying it. Some of you have noticed this change coming onto my [YouTube] channel within the past two years, as I’ve gotten what some people would say more “conservative” and yeah I have, haven’t I? Since the queer movement right now is obsessed with all these different labels and I am a fan of labels, I wanted to share a new label of mine with you. I’m coming out. I am officially leaving the left. When it’s gotten to the point where I can no longer even list “LGBT” or “women empowerment” in my Instagram and Twitter bios without people thinking I’m part of this ridiculously woke cult, when we have rules and a pecking order about who is able to speak and for how long — even about their own bodies and experiences, when we have children drag queens and think it’s okay for them to perform sexually for adults, when we praise news stories like this [“Transgender man gives birth …” ] that make absolutely no sense and do nothing for our movement or for people understanding us, when this [bearded] person is praised by LGBT organizations and deemed a speaker for lesbians, and [when] people say that straight black men are the white men of black people and I know what they mean, I no longer wish to be a part of this. The LGBT community has become a safe haven for the mentally unstable who are not seeking help, and who also aren’t in any sense of the word “queer.” We’ve become so obsessed with validating everybody! How did we not see this coming? This community has become so ridiculously intolerant, while preaching love, that for the first time in a decade, LGBT acceptance is down. Anyone who goes against the grain and thinks for themselves is immediately outcast. That’s not a community: That’s a hive-mind cult. Once again, my name is Arielle, I’m a lesbian YouTuber, I’ve been making content on this platform for ten years, and I no longer want to be associated with the ridiculously woke left. I know you guys understand where I’m coming from, and I know you’ll stick around so I’m not worried about any of this.

