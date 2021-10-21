‘God help us’: Gen. Flynn warns of communist takeover, calls for local activism

by WorldTribune Staff, October 21, 2021

The kind of local activism which Attorney General Merrick Garland vowed to deploy the FBI to stop is exactly what America needs to fend off a communist-style takeover by the Left, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said.

Garland on Thursday faced Republicans angry with his order to investigate parents who stand up to liberal school boards. A new Trafalgar Group poll found that 57 percent oppose Garland’s order. Only 19 percent agreed with the question: “Do you support the U.S. Attorney General’s directing the FBI to investigate concerned parents attending public school board meetings?”

Among Democrats, 37 percent oppose Garland’s FBI plan, 29 percent support it, and 33 percent are not sure.

Among Republicans, 73 percent oppose the plan, 9 percent support it, and 17 percent are not sure.

Flynn wrote in a Telegram post:

“The White House is full on attempting to turn America into a communist nation. Mandates without law, all sorts of violations of the constitution, lockdowns, forced vaccinations for children, food and other commodity prices going through the roof, inflation rates quadrupling, energy costs skyrocketing, illegals being flown all over the nation without consideration for the impacts to society (ie., healthcare, housing, crime rates, etc), this can no longer stand.”

Flynn continued: “My request to everyone who can is to step up and get involved in your local communities…take a stand! Local Action = National Impact. God help us and may God bless and protect our children and grandchildren and continue to shine His light on America as the last bastion of democracy on the planet.

“I know it took extraordinary courage to finally step up and take a stand at this local school board hearing. [These parents are] doing exactly what all of us need to do, get involved and do not allow these mandates to become normal, they are anything but! Masks are turning our society, especially our children into a bunch of robots and vaccines are literally killing people.”

A recent Rasmussen poll found that 55 percent of Americans support audits of the 2020 election.

Attorney Lin Wood is one of several thought leaders who have called for full forensic audits of the 2020 election in all 50 states before the 2022 elections as an urgent requirement to save the U.S. system of government. He wrote on Telegram:

“Government in America is of the People, by the People, and for the People. We The People are THE government.

“There is consternation over the concern that full forensic audits in each state will take too long and accomplish nothing.

“I disagree.

“Is the real purpose of a full forensic audit to establish the actual vote OR for We The People to undertake investigations to find the evidence of election fraud and illegality in OUR elections?

“Government officials have refused to support full forensic audits. Why? I believe their refusal is because the evidence will show THEIR complicity in the attempt to steal the election.

“He who has nothing to hide, hides nothing.

” ‘Elected’ officials have something to hide. Since We The People are the government, we should search for the TRUTH, do the investigations, and expose the criminality.

” ‘Elected’ officials refuse to act. We The People must act. It is our right to do so. We The People have nothing to hide. ‘Elected’ officials do.

“The more evidence We The People discover and expose, the better. When the ‘sleepers’ wake up and are informed of the fact that there was an attempt to steal the 2020 election, they will be unable to deny the TRUTH.

“Keep pushing for and undertaking audits.

“It is our government.”

