‘God bless Hong Kong’: Videos reveal role of Christian minority in mass protests

September 2, 2019

An unexpected anthem has emerged amid the massive protests in Hong Kong as numerous videos have captured protesters singing “Sing Hallelujah to the Lord”.

A group of Christians were heard singing the song on Aug. 23 as they took to the streets wearing shirts that read “God bless Hong Kong” and joined with non-Christians to hold hands in a chain that reportedly stretched for miles.

Other reports from the ongoing demonstrations saw protesters brandishing American flags.

The anthem is seen as unexpected as only a small percentage of Hong Kong’s citizens say they are Christian.

According to reports, “Sing Hallelujah to the Lord” was first heard at the protests in June after a group of Christian students began singing to protect the protesters. Religious gatherings can be held without a permit in Hong Kong.

“Believers currently have freedom under the Hong Kong Bill of Rights, but if China encroaches upon the territory, those liberties could be eroded. Christians in China are increasingly persecuted and oppressed, and do not have religious freedom,” Christian News noted in a Sept. 1 report.

About 43 percent of Hong Kong’s 7.3 million citizens identify as “religious,” with most of those following Buddhism, Taoism and Confucianism, according to online statistics. An estimated 11 percent of residents are Christian.

Maintaining Hong Kong’s autonomy is vital to Christians.

“We fear that Christians in Hong Kong will suffer the same fate as Christians in mainland China, with our churches being burnt down, our leaders having to be approved, and our Bible being changed to suit Communist propaganda,” one pastor stated, according to First Things.

