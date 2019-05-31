Global elites value the confidentiality afforded by secretive Bilderberg’s ground rules

by WorldTribune Staff, May 31, 2019

Bilderberg — good or evil? Only the ruling class knows for sure and they aren’t talking.

A guest list of 130 people from Europe and North America have gathered in Switzerland for the annual, highly-secretive Bilderberg Meeting.

The yearly event, which began in 1954, draws the likes of everyone from prime ministers to royals, business tycoons and academics.

According to the official Bilderberg website, discussions are held under the Chatham House Rule, which means participants can use any information they receive during the meeting but cannot reveal its source.

Topics up for discussion at this year’s meeting, which runs through June 2, include climate change and sustainability, Brexit, China, Russia, the future of capitalism and the weaponization of social media.

Some observers wonder if the climate change discussion will include the impact of the meeting’s attendees given the massive carbon footprint that will be left by the many private jets ferrying the elites to the Swiss town of Montreux.

According to Swiss daily Tages Anzeiger, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be among the attendees, although he is not on the official guest list on the Bildberg website.

Other notable attendees include former U.S. Secretary of State Kissinger, Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney, former CIA director David Petraeus and White House adviser Jared Kushner.

“The meeting attracts protesters and many conspiracy theorists have ideas about how the Bilderberg Group control the world,” the Daily Mail noted. “Some have made wild claims that the group serves as a front for the Illuminati, a secret and sinister order founded in 18th century Bavaria.”

In 2018, the Daily Mail was able to embed an investigative reporter as a waitress at the Bilderberg Meeting in Turin, northern Italy.

Security was tight around the perimeter with military police and sniffer dogs checking for explosives, while powerful attendees quaffed champagne and ate canapes.

The “waitress” was told not to engage with guests and to “look down.”

But she was able to glean the guests were provided yellow paper “score cards” on which they must give TripAdvisor-style self-evaluation assessments of talks.

On each form delegates must rate discussions on a scale of one to five including “importance of topic, quality of panelist, interaction” and so on.

Journalist Jon Ronson wrote a book about the Bilderberg Group, called “Them”, and the late British Labour MP Denis Healey, who co-founded the group, told him: “Bilderberg is the most useful international group I ever attended. The confidentiality enabled people to speak honestly without fear of repercussions.”

2019 Bilderberg Meeting

Key topics:

1. A Stable Strategic Order

2. What Next for Europe?

3. Climate Change and Sustainability

4. China

5. Russia

6. The Future of Capitalism

7. Brexit

8. The Ethics of Artificial Intelligence

9. The Weaponization of Social Media

10. The Importance of Space

11. Cyber Threats

List of participants:

Board:

Castries, Henri de (FRA), Chairman, Steering Committee; Chairman, Institut Montaigne

Kravis, Marie-Josée (USA), President, American Friends of Bilderberg Inc.; Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute

Halberstadt, Victor (NLD), Chairman Foundation Bilderberg Meetings; Professor of Economics, Leiden University

Achleitner, Paul M. (DEU), Treasurer Foundation Bilderberg Meetings; Chairman Supervisory Board, Deutsche Bank AG

Participants:

Abrams, Stacey (USA), Founder and Chair, Fair Fight

Adonis, Andrew (GBR), Member, House of Lords

Albers, Isabel (BEL), Editorial Director, De Tijd / L’Echo

Altman, Roger C. (USA), Founder and Senior Chairman, Evercore

Arbour, Louise (CAN), Senior Counsel, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Arrimadas, Inés (ESP), Party Leader, Ciudadanos

Azoulay, Audrey (INT), Director-General, UNESCO

Baker, James H. (USA), Director, Office of Net Assessment, Office of the Secretary of Defense

Balta, Evren (TUR), Associate Professor of Political Science, Özyegin University

Barbizet, Patricia (FRA), Chairwoman and CEO, Temaris & Associés

Barbot, Estela (PRT), Member of the Board and Audit Committee, REN (Redes Energéticas Nacionais)

Barroso, José Manuel (PRT), Chairman, Goldman Sachs International; Former President, European Commission

Barton, Dominic (CAN), Senior Partner and former Global Managing Partner, McKinsey & Company

Beaune, Clément (FRA), Adviser Europe and G20, Office of the President of the Republic of France

Boos, Hans-Christian (DEU), CEO and Founder, Arago GmbH

Bostrom, Nick (UK), Director, Future of Humanity Institute, Oxford University

Botín, Ana P. (ESP), Group Executive Chair, Banco Santander

Brandtzæg, Svein Richard (NOR), Chairman, Norwegian University of Science and Technology

Brende, Børge (NOR), President, World Economic Forum

Buberl, Thomas (FRA), CEO, AXA

Buitenweg, Kathalijne (NLD), MP, Green Party

Caine, Patrice (FRA), Chairman and CEO, Thales Group

Carney, Mark J. (GBR), Governor, Bank of England

Casado, Pablo (ESP), President, Partido Popular

Ceviköz, Ahmet Ünal (TUR), MP, Republican People’s Party (CHP)

Champagne, François Philippe (CAN), Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Cohen, Jared (USA), Founder and CEO, Jigsaw, Alphabet Inc.

Croiset van Uchelen, Arnold (NLD), Partner, Allen & Overy LLP

Daniels, Matthew (USA), New space and technology projects, Office of the Secretary of Defense

Davignon, Etienne (BEL), Minister of State

Demiralp, Selva (TUR), Professor of Economics, Koç University

Donohoe, Paschal (IRL), Minister for Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform

Döpfner, Mathias (DEU), Chairman and CEO, Axel Springer SE

Ellis, James O. (USA), Chairman, Users’ Advisory Group, National Space Council

Feltri, Stefano (ITA), Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Il Fatto Quotidiano

Ferguson, Niall (USA), Milbank Family Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution, Stanford University

Findsen, Lars (DNK), Director, Danish Defence Intelligence Service

Fleming, Jeremy (GBR), Director, British Government Communications Headquarters

Garton Ash, Timothy (GBR), Professor of European Studies, Oxford University

Gnodde, Richard J. (IRL), CEO, Goldman Sachs International

Godement, François (FRA), Senior Adviser for Asia, Institut Montaigne

Grant, Adam M. (USA), Saul P. Steinberg Professor of Management, The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania

Gruber, Lilli (ITA), Editor-in-Chief and Anchor “Otto e mezzo”, La7 TV

Hanappi-Egger, Edeltraud (AUT), Rector, Vienna University of Economics and Business

Hedegaard, Connie (DNK), Chair, KR Foundation; Former European Commissioner

Henry, Mary Kay (USA), International President, Service Employees International Union

Hirayama, Martina (CHE), State Secretary for Education, Research and Innovation

Hobson, Mellody (USA), President, Ariel Investments LLC

Hoffman, Reid (USA), Co-Founder, LinkedIn; Partner, Greylock Partners

Hoffmann, André (CHE), Vice-Chairman, Roche Holding Ltd.

Jordan, Jr., Vernon E. (USA), Senior Managing Director, Lazard Frères & Co. LLC

Jost, Sonja (DEU), CEO, DexLeChem

Kaag, Sigrid (NLD), Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation

Karp, Alex (USA), CEO, Palantir Technologies

Kerameus, Niki K. (GRC), MP; Partner, Kerameus & Partners

Kissinger, Henry A. (USA), Chairman, Kissinger Associates Inc.

Koç, Ömer (TUR), Chairman, Koç Holding A.S.

Kotkin, Stephen (USA), Professor in History and International Affairs, Princeton University

Kramp-Karrenbauer, Annegret (DEU), Leader, CDU

Krastev, Ivan (BUL), Chairman, Centre for Liberal Strategies

Kravis, Henry R. (USA), Co-Chairman and Co-CEO, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.

Kristersson, Ulf (SWE), Leader of the Moderate Party

Kudelski, André (CHE), Chairman and CEO, Kudelski Group

Kushner, Jared (USA), Senior Advisor to the President, The White House

Le Maire, Bruno (FRA), Minister of Finance

Leyen, Ursula von der (DEU), Federal Minster of Defence

Leysen, Thomas (BEL), Chairman, KBC Group and Umicore

Liikanen, Erkki (FIN), Chairman, IFRS Trustees; Helsinki Graduate School of Economics

Lund, Helge (GBR), Chairman, BP plc; Chairman, Novo Nordisk AS

Maurer, Ueli (CHE), President of the Swiss Federation and Federal Councillor of Finance

Mazur, Sara (SWE), Director, Investor AB

McArdle, Megan (USA), Columnist, The Washington Post

McCaskill, Claire (USA), Former Senator; Analyst, NBC News

Medina, Fernando (PRT), Mayor of Lisbon

Micklethwait, John (USA), Editor-in-Chief, Bloomberg LP

Minton Beddoes, Zanny (GBR), Editor-in-Chief, The Economist

Monzón, Javier (ESP), Chairman, PRISA

Mundie, Craig J. (USA), President, Mundie & Associates

Nadella, Satya (USA), CEO, Microsoft

Netherlands, His Majesty the King of the (NLD)

Nora, Dominique (FRA), Managing Editor, L’Obs

O’Leary, Michael (IRL), CEO, Ryanair D.A.C.

Pagoulatos, George (GRC), Vice-President of ELIAMEP, Professor; Athens University of Economics

Papalexopoulos, Dimitri (GRC), CEO, TITAN Cement Company S.A.

Petraeus, David H. (USA), Chairman, KKR Global Institute

Pienkowska, Jolanta (POL), Anchor woman, journalist

Pottinger, Matthew (USA), Senior Director, National Security Council

Pouyanné, Patrick (FRA), Chairman and CEO, Total S.A.

Ratas, Jüri (EST), Prime Minister

Renzi, Matteo (ITA), Former Prime Minister; Senator, Senate of the Italian Republic

Rockström, Johan (SWE), Director, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research

Rubin, Robert E. (USA), Co-Chairman Emeritus, Council on Foreign Relations; Former Treasury Secretary

Rutte, Mark (NLD), Prime Minister

Sabia, Michael (CAN), President and CEO, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec

Sanger, David E. (USA), National Security Correspondent, The New York Times

Sarts, Janis (INT), Director, NATO StratCom Centre of Excellence

Sawers, John (GBR), Executive Chairman, Newbridge Advisory

Schadlow, Nadia (USA), Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute

Schmidt, Eric E. (USA), Technical Advisor, Alphabet Inc.

Scholten, Rudolf (AUT), President, Bruno Kreisky Forum for International Dialogue

Seres, Silvija (NOR), Independent Investor

Shafik, Minouche (GBR), Director, The London School of Economics and Political Science

Sikorski, Radoslaw (POL), MP, European Parliament

Singer, Peter Warren (USA), Strategist, New America

Sitti, Metin (TUR), Professor, Koç University; Director, Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems

Snyder, Timothy (USA), Richard C. Levin Professor of History, Yale University

Solhjell, Bård Vegar (NOR), CEO, WWF – Norway

Stoltenberg, Jens (INT), Secretary General, NATO

Suleyman, Mustafa (GBR), Co-Founder, Deepmind

Supino, Pietro (CHE), Publisher and Chairman, Tamedia Group

Teuteberg, Linda (DEU), General Secretary, Free Democratic Party

Thiam, Tidjane (CHE), CEO, Credit Suisse Group AG

Thiel, Peter (USA), President, Thiel Capital

Trzaskowski, Rafal (POL), Mayor of Warsaw

Tucker, Mark (GBR), Group Chairman, HSBC Holding plc

Tugendhat, Tom (GBR), MP, Conservative Party

Turpin, Matthew (USA), Director for China, National Security Council

Uhl, Jessica (NLD), CFO and Financial Director, Royal Dutch Shell plc

Vestergaard Knudsen, Ulrik (DNK), Deputy Secretary-General, OECD

Walker, Darren (USA), President, Ford Foundation

Wallenberg, Marcus (SWE), Chairman, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB

Wolf, Martin H. (GBR), Chief Economics Commentator, Financial Times

Zeiler, Gerhard (AUT), Chief Revenue Officer, WarnerMedia

Zetsche, Dieter (DEU), Former Chairman, Daimler AG

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us: 21

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments