Glitchgate: Examiner noted ‘problems’ with Dominion’s Democracy Suite 5.5 system

November 8, 2020

In February of 2019, a voting systems examiner in Texas reported “numerous problems” occurred in an inspection of the Dominion Voting Systems Democracy Suite 5.5 system. The system was used in the Nov. 3, 2020 elections in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and other key battleground states.

Voting systems examiner Brandon Hurley noted in a Feb. 15, 2019 letter to Texas Director of Elections Keith Ingram that there were problems with the Democracy Suite 5.5 system. A significant glitch occurred with the system’s ICX, the primary hardware with which the voter would interact that can be configured as a ballot marking device.

“The ICX machines had a problem with straight party voting in that the deselection of the straight party choice on a single race eventually leads to the deselection of all of the other straight party selections,” Hurley wrote.

As WorldTribune.com reported on Nov. 6, a glitch in Dominion Voting Systems equipment saw thousands of votes switched from Republican to Democrat in two Michigan counties on Tuesday. Similar glitches with the software were reported in Georgia.

[As reports of glitches in the voting system spread, #Glitchgate became a trending hashtag on Twitter.]

Hurley participated in an examination of Dominion’s Democracy Suite 5.5 system on Jan. 17, 2019.

He wrote in the letter to Ingram:

“As the day progressed on the 17th numerous problems arose. Some of these problems were resolved, but several of the problems did not appear to have ready-made or simple solutions.”

Hurley noted that the hardware for the Democracy 5.5 System “had multiple problems that could potentially be fixed with actions by the vendor. Some of these fixes would be simple, but others would require substantial engineering (such as resolution

scan of the ballot readers).”

He then added: “The software issues with Democracy 5.5 system are more problematic because these problems impact the entirety of the System and cannot be fixed on an individual component basis.”

Based on his examination, Hurley concluded the he could not recommend the Democracy 5.5 System be certified as compliant with the requirements of the Texas Election Code and Texas Administrative Code.

WorldTribune's Nov. 6 report also noted Dominion's ties to Bill and Hillary Clinton. Independent media and social media sleuths, who are picking up the slack for legacy media who refuse to investigate, noted that the Dominion-Clinton ties run even deeper.







Author Tim Young tweeted: “OH LOOK! Those “glitchy” Dominion Voting machines we used in the 2020 election are linked to the Clinton Global Initiative. Can’t wait for “fact checkers” to say this is somehow misleading… here’s the link clintonfoundation.org/clinton-global-initiative/commitments/delian-project-democracy-through-technology”

Hurley’s full report can be seen here

