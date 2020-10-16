Giuliani plays hardball: More surprises coming from Hunter Biden’s laptop

BREAKING . . .

NEW YORK CITY — Direct evidence implicating former Vice President Joe Biden in a pay-for-play corruption scandal will be released to the public 10 days prior to the 2020 election, Rudy Giuliani told Daily Caller’s senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc in an exclusive interview.

The former New York City mayor spoke Thursday evening with Datoc about all of the new allegations raised by emails and text messages alleged to have been pulled from a hard drive previously owned by Hunter Biden. Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, did not deny that this is a political hit job. He said the reason he is releasing it slowly is to catch Biden in “lies” as his campaign denies the allegations.

