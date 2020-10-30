Giuliani goes scorched earth, says Joe Biden partnered with Chinese communists for $30M

by WorldTribune Staff, October 30, 2020

Rudy Giuliani in a YouTube video said he has proof of Joe Biden’s participation in his son’s lucrative business deals in China.

In the video, Giuliani tells the “liars” at The New York Times, Twitter, and Facebook that “I didn’t write it, Russians didn’t write it, and I didn’t get the $30 million. Your prince got it. The prince of darkness. Joe Biden. The guy who used his son, a drug addict, to be his bag man.”

Giuliani ripped Joe Biden, saying “you couldn’t get some bum in Washington to do this for you, you had to use your son! And you want to be president of our country?”

Instead, Giuliani said Joe Biden should “check in at the local prison and start doing your time.”

