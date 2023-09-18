Get woke, go broke: Hollywood is dying and no one cares

by WorldTribune Staff, September 18, 2023

U.S. movie theaters have suffered a 50 percent drop in box office attendance in just the last 4 years.

In the past few months, Hollywood has been dealing with worker strikes by writers and actors.

Major studio productions have been pushed back two years or canceled. Most premier release dates have been moved to 2024 or 2025. Television productions have been shut down and late night talk shows are on the verge of extinction.

“But you don’t hear the public complain much,” a Sept. 16 Zero Hedge analysis noted.

Hollywood has worn woke on its sleeve and now that it is dying no one much seems to care.

“No one cares about the writers, no one cares about the actors, and certainly no one cares about the studios for good reason,” the analysis said.

“It should be noted that a large percentage of celebrities and Hollywood corporate interests supported and promoted the Covid lockdowns. They also joined the online lynch mobs seeking to shame and destroy anyone who defied the mandates. Now they’re pretending like none of that ever happened, but the public has not forgotten.”

Covid and strikes are not the root causes of the Tinseltown implosion, that would be “Woke propaganda and DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) ideology,” the analysis continued. “There is an inherent hostility within woke culture towards American heritage, towards constitutional freedoms, towards free markets and towards legitimate imagination and creativity. This hostility and deconstruction is not lost on the average consumer, they know when they are being attacked and they don’t like it.”

Exceptions to the rule won’t change the rule.

“For every Barbie, there are a dozen Little Mermaid or Woman King bombs,” Zero Hedge noted. “And, Barbie was never marketed as a woke film (except in Australia). In fact, it was marketed as a normal romantic comedy romp in the U.S., something which female audiences have been clamoring for (how many decent romantic comedies has Hollywood released in the past 5 years? Why have there been so few? Is it because the far-left hates love stories about straight people?).”

Barbie/Oppenheimer, the analysis added, “were likely the last hurrah for Hollywood as the strikes continue unabated and productions are pushed further into oblivion. All the parties involved in these strikes are responsible for their dwindling piece of the entertainment pie. The writers are garbage, the actors are garbage, the production companies are garbage. It would appear that consumers have decided it’s time to put the garbage where it belongs – In the dustbin.”

Zero Hedge added: “The strikes are seen as the last gasp of a dying institution, an institution that deserves to be cremated and replaced by a decentralized network of true creatives making content with substance and intelligence. The real reason for the death of Hollywood is simple, and it’s a truth that the media will never admit to: Get woke, go broke.”

