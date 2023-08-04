George Soros-funded PAC still working to ‘turn Texas Blue’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 4, 2023

Leftist billionaire George Soros is funding a new political action committee in Texas that is focused on “winning statewide elections.”

According to Federal Election Commission filings, the Soros-backed Democracy PAC has shipped $750,000 to the Texas Majority PAC in the first six months of this year.

The website mobilize.us, which advertised a meeting between the new PAC and Dallas-area Democrats, said “Texas Majority PAC is a project started in 2023 focused on growing our Democratic majority and winning statewide elections. Over the past few months, our team has been hard at work hosting listening sessions and researching what it’s going to take to turn Texas Blue.”

The PAC’s website says that it is “dedicated to electing a Democrat to statewide office in Texas. We are conducting research to understand what it will take to win the state.”

The Texas Majority PAC faces a huge uphill battle. The 2022 midterms marked the 14th consecutive sweep of statewide offices for Republicans. The GOP has controlled both chambers of the state legislature for 20 years.

And Democrats can’t count on an avalanche of mail-in ballots in Texas.

In 2021, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law Senate Bill 1, which the governor’s office noted “creates uniform statewide voting hours, maintains and expands voting access for registered voters that need assistance, prohibits drive-through voting, and enhances transparency by authorizing poll watchers to observe more aspects of the election process. The bill also bans the distribution of unsolicited applications for mail-in ballots and gives voters with a defective mail-in ballot the opportunity to correct the defect.”

Soros invested $1 million last year in Democrat Beto O’Rourke’s unsuccessful attempt to defeat Abbott.

George Soros thinks he can buy Texas. We aren’t for sale!https://t.co/SmcZP3q4Ut — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 1, 2023

