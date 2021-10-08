Gen. Flynn on who’s really in charge at WH: ‘We have 2 separate governments’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 8, 2021

A separate, unelected government which operates with “no rules” is running the show in The Swamp, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said on the Thursday broadcast of Fox News’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“We have two separate governments,” Flynn said.

“We have one that actually gets elected and goes into office. And then you have a government inside of Washington, D.C. that operates under no rules, no authority other than their own or whoever is in charge.”

Carlson noted: “Sounds like that government is still controlled by Barack Obama.”

Flynn responded: “I would say that … that to a degree is what we are operating with today.”

Carlson also noted that climate czar John Kerry has confirmed that Joe Biden was unaware of what his own security agencies were doing (in reference to France’s fury over a submarine deal resulting from the new Australia-United Kingdom-United States or “AUKUS” defense alliance).

In another clue, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the Department of Justice was “going after dissenting moms on their own and referred questions to them.”

So those agencies are “freelancing,” Carlson concluded.

