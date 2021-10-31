Gen. Flynn mocks ‘absolutely evil’ Covid fakery at G20

by WorldTribune Staff, October 31, 2021

Leaders at the Group of 20 summit in Rome on Sunday vowed that they would spare no effort in getting everyone on the planet injected with the Covid vaccination.

Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn noted in a Telegram post that it was “all fake, not about health, all about control. Quit trying to fool the masses with your false and deceptive actions and quit pretending like we don’t know…we do!”

Flynn added: “Our health choices are ours to make. The ‘pandemic’ is false. Yes COVID-19 exists but the effects and current conditions are grossly exaggerated to control societal behavior. Sorry, not having it this Sunday! I’ll pray for you instead.”

Flynn said video showed “leaders” at the G20 arrived with “masks off in the vehicle, put masks on when outside the vehicle, then remove masks IMMEDIATELY upon going INDOORS. The worst part about the video are those poor soldiers all masked up having to stand there guarding a bunch of absolutely evil and corrupt politicians. Rules not for me but for thee.”

Meanwhile, HBO host Bill Maher slammed those who intend to keep the pandemic going: “I know some people seem to not want to give up on the wonderful pandemic, but you know what? It’s over. And that vaccinated people shouldn’t have to wear masks, and we shouldn’t fire people who have natural immunity because they don’t get the vaccine.”

Maher added: “Also, vaccine, mask, pick one. You’ve got to pick. You can’t make me mask if I’ve had the vaccine. I travel in every state now, back on the road, and the red states are a joy, and the blue states are a pain in the ass, for no reason.”

He added: “The world recognizes natural immunity. We don’t. Because everything in this country has to go through the pharmaceutical companies. Natural immunity is the best kind of immunity. We shouldn’t fire people who have natural immunity because they don’t get the vaccine. We should hire them.”

