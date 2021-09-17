Gen. Bolduc: Many in the military ‘have lost confidence in the chairman’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 17, 2021

Retired Gen. Don Bolduc said he is being contacted by many people in the military who say they have lost confidence in Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley.

In a Thursday interview on “Fox & Friends”, Bolduc also called on Milley to resign:

“I believe his actions are irresponsible and they fall somewhere between treason and dereliction of duty,” Bolduc said of Milley. “We never would tolerate that in our subordinate officers. We would remove them immediately. Lieutenant Colonel Scheller, Lieutenant Colonel Lohmeier are recent examples. This is — I am being reached out to by many people in the military who have lost confidence in the chairman. There’s a perception out there that he did this. He needs to do the right thing, have some moral courage, step aside. We need to conduct an investigation and he needs to be held accountable for this either treasonous or somewhere between dereliction of duty.”

Former acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, who led the Pentagon from the period after the 2020 election through Inauguration Day, said that he “did not and would not ever authorize” Milley to have “secret” calls with his Chinese counterpart, describing the allegations as a “disgraceful and unprecedented act of insubordination,” and calling on him to resign “immediately.”

Former President Donald Trump said in a statement: “Milley never told me about calls being made to China. From what I understand, he didn’t tell too many other people either. He put our Country in a very dangerous position but President Xi knows better, and would’ve called me. The way Milley and the Biden Administration handled the Afghanistan withdrawal, perhaps the most embarrassing moment in our Country’s history, would not exactly instill fear in China. Milley is a complete nutjob! The only reason Biden will not fire or court-martial Milley is because he doesn’t want him spilling the dirty secrets on Biden’s deadly disaster in Afghanistan.

“Congratulations to General Don Bolduc on his incredible presentation regarding Mark Milley, the Taliban and China’s all-time favorite General!”

