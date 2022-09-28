Gates, Clinton foundations team up to facilitate China lifeline to developing world

by WorldTribune Staff, September 28, 2022

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Clinton Health Access Initiative appear to be assisting the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in its goal of making developing countries reliant on China for healthcare and medical products.

The Gates Foundation announced that it authorized a $560,021 grant to the Clinton Health Access Initiative in September “to leverage manufacturing capabilities in China to increase supply security and enhance the supply of key health commodities in low- and middle-income countries.”

“While the foundation omitted any further details on how the objective would be accomplished, the grant will likely boost China’s manufacturing capabilities and make countries reliant on the communist nation for ‘key’ healthcare items,” Natalie Winters reported for The National Pulse on Sept. 26.

The grant to the Clinton Health Access Initiative follows Bill Gates’s “long history of working with the Chinese Communist Party on business and philanthropic ventures. His foundation appears to demonstrate a similar affinity for the Communist regime, sending sizable grants to additional Chinese entities, including those with ties to the lab believed to be the birthplace of COVID-19,” Winters noted.

The grant also comes as China continues to press its controversial “Belt and Road” initiative, a key component of the communist regime’s efforts to expand its influence globally through predatory infrastructure loans.

The U.S. State Department has warned that Beijing “uses the Belt and Road Initiative and other undertakings to expand foreign markets for Chinese companies and as a means of drawing nations, particularly their political and economic elites, into Beijing’s geopolitical orbit.”

The Clinton Health Access Initiative, originally a part of the controversial Clinton Foundation started by former President Bill Clinton, spun off into a separate organization in 2010.

