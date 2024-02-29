Gastroenterologist: Covid shot reduces gut bacteria that boosts intestinal immunity

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 29, 2024

Dr. Sabine Hazan, a physician with 25 years experience in gastroenterology, told a Senate panel on Monday that the Covid injections reduce the gut bacteria that is needed to boost intestinal immunity.

During Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson’s forum — titled “Federal Health Agencies and the Covid Cartel: What Are They Hiding?” — Hazan also detailed how her scientific studies on the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin were sabotaged.

Asked by Sen. Johnson to name who sabotaged her research, Hazan said: “It used to be the pharmaceutical companies were working with the doctors. Now, unfortunately, the pharmaceutical companies have been captured by the price of the stock. Venture capitalists own pharmaceutical companies, the own the CRO (clinical research organizations), they own the institutional review board, they own the advertising, the marketing, and they influence through the media. … What we saw this pandemic was the price of the stock mattered more than the price of a life.”

Gastroenterologist and CEO of ProgenaBiome, Dr. Sabine Hazan, has said that the COVID-19 vaccine may cause immunosuppression by reducing good Bifidobacteria in the gut. She showed that after COVID-19 mRNA vaccination, Bifidobacteria levels dropped by half among her trial… pic.twitter.com/1oLUoVpvfj — Camus (@newstart_2024) February 28, 2024

Your Choice

Quality Resource for Citizen Journalists