Gallup poll: Same-sex relationships losing favor with the American public

by WorldTribune Staff, June 19, 2023

Amid the Left’s advocacy on most channels of public discourse for trans surgeries for children, drag shows for toddlers, and biological males competing in women’s athletic competitions, it should not be surprisng that a new Gallup poll finds support for same-sex relationships has dropped among Americans from 71 to 64 percent compared to one year ago.

Gallup said the drop in support for same-sex relationships in its annual Values and Beliefs poll was driven by Republicans. While 56 percent of Americans identifying as Republicans found same-sex relationships morally acceptable in 2022, only 41 percent do so this year. It is the lowest figure reported in Gallup’s annual survey since 2014 when it was 39 percent.

Conservative commentator Lauren Witzke noted in a Telegram post: “They had their chance, and they went from ‘we just want to get married’ to ‘castrate your children or get arrested.’ Turns out those crazy Baptists were right. The slippery slope is real and it’s destroying our social fabric. Time to roll it back.”

The Gallup poll found strong majority of Democrats and independents continue to support same-sex relationships, with 79 and 73 percent of them finding it morally acceptable, respectively. But there was still a 6 percent drop in support among Democrats: in 2022, 85 percent of Democrats were accepting of the issue.

The survey found that Americans are less supportive of a number of issues related to sexuality and relationships, including birth control — with 88 percent of Americans finding it morally acceptable this year compared to 92 percent in 2022 — and divorce, support for which dropped from 81 to 78 percent.

Newsweek’s take on the Gallup poll included the following:

The decline in Republican support comes at a time when conservative forces inside the party have been pushing to limit some LGBTQ+ rights across the country, such as transgender women competing in female sports events. Since the beginning of 2021, more than 20 GOP-led states have passed bills limiting trans kids’ and teens’ access to gender-affirming healthcare, as well as to binary spaces like women-only school toilets.

Critics say it is statements from news outlets such as this which contributed to the drop in support for same-sex relationships. Newsweek characterizes transgender women competing in female sports as an “LGBTQ+ right” and that GOP states are denying “gender-affirming healthcare” to children which many people consider butchery.

Despite the drop in approval for same-sex relationships, Americans’ support for same-sex marriage remains at 71 percent, matching the number reported last year.

Support for same-sex marriage among Republicans was at 49 percent, compared to Democrats (84 percent) and independents (78 percent).

The Gallup poll was conducted between May 1 and 24 among a random sample of 1,011 adults living in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

